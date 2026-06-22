BridgeBio to Present Primary Results from Phase 3 PROPEL 3 Trial of Oral Infigratinib for Children Living with Achondroplasia at ICCBH 2026

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBIO) (“BridgeBio” or the “Company”), a commercial-stage, multi-product biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines for genetic conditions, announced today that additional positive data from PROPEL 3, the global Phase 3 pivotal study of oral infigratinib in children living with achondroplasia, will be shared in a late breaking oral presentation at the International Congress of Children’s Bone Health (ICCBH) 2026 taking place in Montreal, Canada on June 27-30, 2026.

BridgeBio will also share an oral presentation and four posters at the meeting highlighting quality of life, early intervention research, observational study findings, and educational resources through MyAchonJourney for individuals with achondroplasia and related skeletal dysplasias. Additionally, the Company will share an autosomal dominant hypocalcemia type 1 (ADH1) poster on findings from CLARIFY, its disease monitoring study of autosomal dominant hypocalcemia (ADH) type 1 and type 2.

Late-Breaking Oral Presentation:

A Randomized Controlled Trial of Oral Infigratinib in Children with Achondroplasia

Presenter: Ravi Savarirayan, M.D., Ph.D. of Murdoch Children’s Research Institute, Melbourne, AU, and Global Lead Investigator for PROPEL 3

Date & Time: Sunday, June 28 at 3:45 pm EDT

Oral Presentation:

Health-Related Quality of Life in Children with Achondroplasia: Findings from the Observational PROPEL Study

Presenter: Marie-Eve Robinson, M.D., M. Sc., Shriners Hospital for Children Canada, McGill University, CA

Date & Time: Monday, June 29 at 11:00 am EDT

Skeletal Dysplasia Posters:

A Phase 2/2b Study of Infigratinib in Children Under 3 Years Old with Achondroplasia: Design of PROPEL Infant and Toddler

Presenter: Julie Hoover-Fong, M.D., Ph.D., Johns Hopkins University, U.S.

Date & Time: Sunday, June 28 at 12:00 pm EDT

The ACCEL Observational Study: Diagnostic Features, Medical History, and Baseline Characteristics of Children with Hypochondroplasia

Presenter: Marie-Eve Robinson, M.D., M. Sc., Shriners Hospital for Children Canada, McGill University, CA

Date & Time: Monday, June 29 at 12:00 pm EDT

MyAchonJourney: An Online Educational Resource for Individuals with Achondroplasia and Their Families, Developed by Advocacy Leaders and Healthcare Providers

Presenter: Kirsten Kiefer, BridgeBio Skeletal Dysplasias, U.S.

Date & Time: Monday, June 29 at 12:00 pm EDT

Qualitative Research to Evaluate the Content Validity and Relevance of Patient-Reported Outcome Measures for Children and Parents of Children with Hypochondroplasia

Presenter: Chandler Crews, The Chandler Project, U.S.

Date & Time: Monday, June 29 at 12:00 pm EDT

ADH1 Poster:

Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1 and Type 2: Baseline Burden of Disease and Quality of Life in Pediatric Participants in the CLARIFY Disease Monitoring Study

Presenter: Raja Padidela, M.D., Royal Manchester Children's Hospital, University of Manchester, UK

Date & Time: Monday, June 29 at 12:00 pm EDT

About BridgeBio

BridgeBio exists to develop transformative medicines for genetic conditions. Millions of people worldwide living with genetic conditions lack treatment options, often because drug development for small patient populations can be commercially challenging. We aim to bridge the gap between advancements in genetic science and meaningful medicines for underserved patient populations. Our decentralized, hub-and-spoke model is designed for speed, precision, and scalability. Autonomous and empowered teams focus on individual conditions, while a central hub provides the clinical, regulatory, and commercial capabilities needed to bring innovation to market. For more information, visit bridgebio.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok.

BridgeBio Media Contact:

Bubba Murarka, Executive Vice President

contact@bridgebio.com

(650)-789-8220

BridgeBio Investor Contact:

Chinmay Shukla, Senior Vice President, Strategic Finance

ir@bridgebio.com