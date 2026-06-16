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News   Drug Development

Intellia’s gene editor ‘keeps pace’ with Ionis in hereditary angioedema

June 16, 2026 | 
2 min read | 
Tristan Manalac
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With a one-time dosing profile, Intellia Therapeutics’ gene editing asset could be “paradigm-shifting” for hereditary angioedema, according to Jefferies. The biotech anticipates market approval next year.

Intellia Therapeutics’ CRISPR-based gene editing therapy significantly suppressed disease attack episodes in a Phase 3 study of hereditary angioedema. The results, analysts say, could set up a formidable challenge for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, whose own angioedema drug hit the U.S. market in August.

Intellia in April kicked off a rolling application to the FDA for lonvo-z, and the biotech expects to complete its submission in the second half of this year, William Blair said. A potential approval and launch are anticipated in the first half of 2027.

In the Phase 3 HAELO study, Intellia enrolled 80 patients with hereditary angioedema (HAE) who were randomly assigned to receive placebo or a single intravenous infusion of Intellia’s investigational drug, called lonvoguran ziclumeran (lonvo-z). From weeks five through 28 of the trial, the average number of monthly attacks that required on-demand treatment was 89% lower in those given lonvo-z versus placebo, according to a Saturday release.

Over the same observation period, patients on lonvo-z saw 91% fewer moderate or severe HAE attacks per month. Quality of life improvements were likewise significantly greater in those treated with the gene editing asset.

“Lonvo-z keeps pace with Dawnzera on HAE attack prevention,” analysts at William Blair told investors in a note on Monday, referring to Ionis’ antisense oligonucleotide therapy. The product made $16 million in Q1, Ionis reported in April.

Dawnzera’s launch “has beaten expectations to date,” William Blair said on Monday, which could mean good news for lonvo-z. “We view [the launch] as a positive outlook for the HAE market” more broadly, the analysts said. Intellia, if it enters the HAE space, could position lonvo-z as an alternative treatment option dosed less frequently.

“We view lonvo-z’s impressive one-and-done dosing paradigm and good safety profile as a potential different option for patients,” William Blair added.

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Rare diseases
As New Hereditary Angioedema Drugs Flood the Market, Will Uptake Match Innovation?
This year has seen the approval of several first-in-class therapies for HAE, but in a fragmented space, experts question whether they will be enough to net their developers a significant share of the entrenched market.
December 1, 2025
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Aside from overall efficacy data, Intellia on Saturday touted time plot analysis showing that throughout the follow-up period, when participants were still being treated with standard of care, monthly HAE attack rates for all patients on lonvo-z remained below pre-screening levels.

Altogether, these findings paint a “strong profile” for lonvo-z, according to analysts at Jefferies, who agreed with William Blair’s take on the gene editor’s competitive positioning. HAELO’s outcomes “compare favorably to existing chronic [treatments] to position lonvo-z as a paradigm-shifting” one-time therapy, Jefferies said.

Rare diseases Gene editing Phase 3
Intellia Therapeutics
Tristan Manalac
Tristan Manalac Tristan Manalac
Tristan is BioSpace‘s senior staff writer. Based in Metro Manila, Tristan has more than eight years of experience writing about medicine, biotech and science. He can be reached at tristan.manalac@biospace.com, tristan@tristanmanalac.com or on LinkedIn.
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