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BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - October 12, 2026

October 12, 2026 | 
1 min read

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics, Inc., or BBOT (NASDAQ: BBOT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on RAS-pathway malignancies, today announced it awarded an inducement grant on October 10, 2026, under BBOT’s 2025 Inducement Plan as a material inducement to the employment of one individual hired by BBOT in September 2026.

The employee received non-qualified stock options to purchase an aggregate 90,000 shares of BBOT common stock, par value $0.0001 per share, with an exercise price of $3.31 per share, the closing price of BBOT’s common stock as reported by Nasdaq on the last trading day prior to the effective date of the grant, which will vest 1/4 on the first anniversary of the employee’s applicable start date and in 36 equal monthly installments thereafter, subject to the employee’s continued service with the Company through each applicable vesting date, or collectively, the Awards.

All of the above-described Awards were granted outside of BBOT’s stockholder-approved equity incentive plans and are pursuant to BBOT’s 2025 Inducement Plan, which was adopted by BBOT’s board of directors in October 2025. The Awards were approved by the compensation committee of the board of directors, which is comprised solely of independent directors, as a material inducement to the employees entering into employment with BBOT in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

About BBOT
BBOT is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing a next-generation pipeline of novel small molecule therapeutics targeting RAS and PI3Kα malignancies. BBOT has the goal of improving outcomes for patients with cancers driven by the two most prevalent oncogenes in human tumors. For more information, please visit www.bbotx.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

CONTACT: BBOT Contacts:

Investor Contact:
BBOT
Investors@BBOTx.com

Media Contact:
Jake Robison
Inizio Evoke Comms
Jake.robison@inizioevoke.com

Northern California Compensation
BridgeBio LLC
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