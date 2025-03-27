SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

BriaCell to Present Clinical and Preclinical Data at the 2025 AACR Conference

March 27, 2025 | 
3 min read

PHILADELPHIA and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX: BCT) (“BriaCell” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops novel immunotherapies to transform cancer care, is pleased to announce that the Company will be presenting three posters at the 2025 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting taking place from April 25th – 30th at McCormick Place Convention Center, Chicago, IL. The details are listed below. The abstracts will be published in the online Proceedings of the AACR.

Poster 1:
Title: Bria-ABC1 vs physician choice in late-stage MBC; early biomarker correlates of the randomized registration trial
Session Title: Late-Breaking Research: Clinical Research 4
Session Date and Time: 4/30/2025 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM CST
Location: Poster Section 49
Poster Board Number: 14
Abstract Presentation Number: LB408

Poster 2:
Title: Survival outcomes in a randomized phase 2 of Bria-IMT: An allogeneic whole cell cancer vaccine
Session Title: Phase II and Phase III Clinical Trials
Session Start: 4/28/2025 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM CST
Location: Poster Section 50
Poster Board Number: 18
Abstract Presentation Number: CT100

Poster 3:
Title: Bria-OTS+: A versatile therapeutic platform for inducing anti-cancer immunity
Session Category: Immunology
Session Title: Vaccines, In Situ Vaccines, and Vaccine Combinations
Session Date and Time: 4/28/2025 2:00 – 5:00 PM CST
Location: Poster Section 39
Poster Board Number: 29
Published Abstract Number: 3553

Following the presentation, copies of the posters will be made available at https://briacell.com/scientific-publications/.

About BriaCell Therapeutics Corp.

BriaCell is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops novel immunotherapies to transform cancer care. More information is available at https://briacell.com/.

Safe Harbor

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements, including those about presenting three posters at the 2025 AACR, and the contents of such posters, are based on BriaCell’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully under the heading “Risks and Uncertainties” in the Company’s most recent Management’s Discussion and Analysis, under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s most recent Annual Information Form, and under “Risks and Uncertainties” in the Company’s other filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available under the Company’s profiles on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact Information

Company Contact:
William V. Williams, MD
President & CEO
1-888-485-6340
info@briacell.com

Investor Relations Contact:
investors@briacell.com

1 Bria-ABC refers to the pivotal Phase 3 Study entitled, Study of the Bria-IMT Regimen and CPI vs Physicians’ Choice in Advanced Metastatic Breast Cancer (BRIA-ABC) NCT06072612

Pennsylvania Events Preclinical Data
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Dorval, Quebec, Canada - September 3, 2021: Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc. head office building in Dorval, Quebec, Canada. Novartis is a global healthcare company based in Switzerland.
Spinal muscular atrophy
Novartis’ Intrathecal Zolgensma Effective in Older Children
March 19, 2025
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Editorial
Transparency Missing in Action at HHS Despite Leaders’ Calls for Clarity
February 28, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Illustration of two hands shaking while another hand gently grips a wrist
Collaboration
Cassava’s Stock Rises After Licensing Seizure Rights for Embattled Drug Simufilam
February 28, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Photo of the University of Pennsylvania
Business
Philadelphia’s Life Sciences Scene Making Its Mark
February 20, 2025
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel