Breast Cancer Canada Shares Major Announcements at ASCO 2025

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--At the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, Breast Cancer Canada proudly announces a series of milestones and new initiatives driving patient-focused progress in breast cancer research and care across the country. These updates underscore the organization's commitment to improving outcomes for every Canadian affected by breast cancer.

Since 1991, Breast Cancer Canada has been laser focused on breast cancer research. Currently funding 26 labs across Canada, the organization is proud to add four new research projects to their roster today.

The recipients of the grants will invest in high-impact projects in areas such as early detection, metastatic progression, and innovative treatment pathways. New projects include:

Dr. Isaac is leading the development of the innovative CANcer TRIage system, which uses cutting-edge Natural Language Processing technology to help doctors quickly interpret patient information and prioritize breast cancer care. This system aims to speed up diagnosis and treatment, ensuring patients receive timely support.

Dr. Freitas is advancing new diagnostic approaches specifically targeting Lobular Invasive Breast Cancer, a type that can be harder to detect with traditional methods. Her team's work is focused on improving early detection and personalized care, which could significantly improve outcomes for many women facing this form of breast cancer.

Dr. Krishnan is pioneering novel treatments to tackle Brain Metastasis, a serious and life-threatening complication where breast cancer spreads to the brain. His research could lead to better therapies that improve survival rates and quality of life for patients confronting this challenging diagnosis.

Dr. Hassan's research is focused on developing advanced Liquid Biopsy techniques to improve breast cancer detection across different racial and ethnic groups. By making detection more accurate and inclusive, her work aims to reduce health disparities and ensure all patients receive the best possible care regardless of their background.

Other national announcements made by Breast Cancer Canada include:

Breast Cancer Canada is proud to launch a new matched grant funding opportunity for research dedicated to improving treatment options for metastatic breast cancer. The 2025 grants will open for applications this summer and will consist of two $100,000 awards for Canadian research labs funded in part by AstraZeneca Canada.

Breast Cancer Canada, in partnership with the McPeak-Sirois Group, has launched a national competition to recognize the tremendous efforts that happen behind the scenes at clinical trial centres that are advancing breast cancer research. The initiative will honour excellence in three categories:

Innovation Champion Award: Celebrating visionary research that reimagines what's possible in breast cancer care

Early Launch Award: Acknowledging the first cancer centre to open trials for earlier access to novel therapies

Impact Recruitment Award: Honouring high patient enrolment in Canadian Phase III breast cancer trials

"Every announcement we share today supports our mission to fund patient-focused research that leads to real progress," says Kimberly Carson, CEO of Breast Cancer Canada. "Together, with our partners and the Canadian research community, we are advancing the science that improves care and saves lives."

For more information about Breast Cancer Canada and the research it funds, please visit breastcancerprogress.ca

Breast Cancer Canada is a national charity dedicated to saving lives through breast cancer research. With a focus on precision oncology (personalized care), it is the only national breast cancer organization in Canada that has a clear mandate to raise money for research and advocate and educate on the progress of new research evidence. The organization receives no government funding, meaning all research is funded through the generosity of donors.