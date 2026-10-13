Breakthrough T1D Concludes Inaugural Clinical & Research Congress, Highlighting Global Advances in Type 1 Diabetes Research

CRC 2027 Will Take Place in Washington, D.C., October 15-17, 2027

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Breakthrough T1D, formerly JDRF, the leading global type 1 diabetes (T1D) research and advocacy organization, announces the conclusion of the inaugural Breakthrough T1D Clinical & Research Congress (CRC 2026).

From October 9-11, 2026, this landmark gathering of the global T1D community brought together world-renowned clinicians, researchers, scientists, healthcare professionals, industry leaders, people with lived experience, and community advocates in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania with the goal of improving lives and driving toward a world without T1D.

"Across the Congress, we looked at T1D from every angle: what we are learning about the disease, how that knowledge is shaping new treatments, and what people need from care today," said Dr Thomas Danne, Chief Medical Officer, International for Breakthrough T1D. "The most valuable discussions were the ones that connected those questions. That is how we make research more useful to the clinicians and communities it is meant to serve."

During CRC 2026, attendees explored the latest scientific and clinical advances during more than 80 sessions covering critical focus areas such as endocrinology, discovery science and immunotherapies, emerging technologies like AI and digital twins, islet cell and disease-modifying therapies, and access to care for the T1D community. Key moments from the two and half days of programming can be found in daily recaps below:

Dr. Sanjoy Dutta, Chief Scientific Officer said: "The breadth of research presented here shows how many routes scientists are pursuing toward better treatments and cures. Exploring where findings across immunology, cell therapies, and technology intersect helps us sharpen the next questions and decide where Breakthrough T1D can fill knowledge gaps and remove barriers to make the greatest difference in an accelerated manner."

Dr. Anastasia Albanese-O'Neill, Senior Vice President of Medical Affairs said: "What stood out throughout the Congress were conversations about what happens after an advance is made: how it fits into clinical care, who can benefit, and whether people can access it. Keeping those questions at the center will help ensure progress in T1D reaches and improves lives of people with type 1 diabetes."

Next year, Breakthrough T1D will host its second Clinical & Research Congress (CRC 2027) in Washington, DC from October 15-17, 2027, aimed at building on the collaboration and innovation established during this groundbreaking forum.

Aaron Kowalski, Chief Executive Officer said: "We launched this Congress to give the T1D community a place to work through the questions that matter most — from making daily life better to accelerating cures. Philadelphia was the start of that conversation, and we're looking forward to building on it in Washington, D.C. next year."

To learn more about Breakthrough T1D's work, visit: www.breakthrought1d.org

About Breakthrough T1D

As the leading global type 1 diabetes research and advocacy organization, Breakthrough T1D helps make everyday life with type 1 diabetes better while driving toward cures. We do this by investing in the most promising research, advocating for progress by working with government to address issues that impact the T1D community, and helping educate and empower individuals facing this condition.

About Type 1 Diabetes (T1D)

T1D is an autoimmune condition that causes the pancreas to make very little insulin or none at all. This leads to dependence on insulin therapy and the risk of short and long term complications, which can include highs and lows in blood sugar; damage to the kidneys, eyes, nerves, and heart; and even death. Globally, it impacts 9.5 million people. Many believe T1D is only diagnosed in childhood and adolescence, but diagnosis in adulthood is common and accounts for nearly 50% of all T1D diagnoses. The onset of T1D has nothing to do with diet or lifestyle. While its causes are not yet entirely understood, scientists believe that both genetic factors and environmental triggers are involved. There is currently no cure for T1D.

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SOURCE Breakthrough T1D, Formerly JDRF