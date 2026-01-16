Breakthrough T1D Awards $1.5 Million Grant to Blue Circle Health to Expand Access to Care for Underserved Adults with Type 1 Diabetes

Grant will strengthen insurance and Medicaid navigation and continuity of care for adults living with T1D

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Breakthrough T1D, the leading global type 1 diabetes (T1D) research and advocacy organization, today announced a $1.5 million, three-year grant to Blue Circle Health, a nonprofit providing free, virtual care and support to adults living with T1D. The grant will expand access to care for underserved populations by assisting with navigation of Medicaid and other insurance coverage and strengthening continuity of care.

The grant aims to eliminate barriers to consistent, specialized care for adults living with T1D. Many individuals face coverage gaps, high costs, and insurance disruptions—challenges that have grown more pressing amid recent changes to Medicaid and Affordable Care Act marketplace coverage. This investment is designed to help close those gaps by advancing Blue Circle Health's community-centered care model, ensuring that people navigating periods of insurance instability can maintain access to the high-quality, specialized support they need.

"For adults living with type 1 diabetes, changes in insurance can mean losing access to the care and support they depend on every day," said Lynn Starr, Chief Global Advocacy Officer at Breakthrough T1D. "This grant is about helping people stay connected to care when coverage changes or becomes harder to navigate. By supporting Blue Circle Health, we're helping more adults, including those in underserved communities, get the guidance they need to manage their diabetes and stay healthy, especially during times of uncertainty."

"This grant allows us to reach more people, strengthen our services, and help individuals maintain access to care as their coverage or circumstances may change," said Leonard D'Avolio, PhD, Chief Executive Officer at Blue Circle Health. "We're grateful to Breakthrough T1D for this partnership and shared commitment to improving outcomes for the T1D community."

People living with type 1 diabetes who need support can learn more about and access Blue Circle Health's free virtual services by visiting bluecirclehealth.org or by calling 888-404-4813.

About Breakthrough T1D (formerly JDRF)

As the leading global type 1 diabetes research and advocacy organization, Breakthrough T1D helps make everyday life with type 1 diabetes better while driving toward cures. We do this by investing in the most promising research, advocating for progress by working with government to address issues that impact the T1D community, and helping educate and empower individuals facing this condition.

About type 1 diabetes (T1D)



T1D is an autoimmune condition that causes the pancreas to make very little insulin or none at all. This leads to dependence on insulin therapy and the risk of short and long-term complications, which can include highs and lows in blood sugar; damage to the kidneys, eyes, nerves, and heart; and even death. Globally, it impacts 9.5 million people. Many believe T1D is only diagnosed in childhood and adolescence, but diagnosis in adulthood is common and accounts for nearly 50% of all T1D diagnoses. The onset of T1D has nothing to do with diet or lifestyle. While its causes are not yet entirely understood, scientists believe that both genetic factors and environmental triggers are involved. There is currently no cure for T1D.

Contact:



media@BreakthroughT1D.org

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/breakthrough-t1d-awards-1-5-million-grant-to-blue-circle-health-to-expand-access-to-care-for-underserved-adults-with-type-1-diabetes-302662825.html

SOURCE Breakthrough T1D, Formerly JDRF