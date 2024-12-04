BRC-002 receives Orphan Drug Designation from FDA for Complex Regional Pain Syndrome

Safety and efficacy are currently being assessed in investigator-initiated clinical trial.

BRC is planning to commence enrollment for a Phase 2 trial by the end of 2025.

MONTEREY, Calif., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Biopharmaceutical Research Company (BRC), a specialty pharmaceutical company developing proprietary cannabinoid therapeutics, announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Orphan Drug Designation for the treatment of Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) to BRC-002, which is being investigated in an investigator-initiated clinical Phase 1 trial. Visit www.clinicaltrials.gov for more information.

CRPS is a debilitating chronic pain condition that is often triggered by an injury, such as a fracture or surgery. In addition to severe pain, patients can suffer from co-morbidities such as depression, anxiety, and sleep disorders. BRC-002 is a novel, botanically derived oral cannabinoid therapeutic product candidate aiming to address pain and co-morbidities of CRPS. BRC’s cannabinoid therapeutics contain major and minor cannabinoids at defined and proprietary ratios.

“The Orphan Drug Designation for BRC-002 reinforces the urgency to identify safe and effective treatment options for patients afflicted with CRPS” said George Hodgin, CEO and founder of BRC. “The designation represents another milestone in our efforts to provide a holistic solution for these patients by addressing pain and improving overall quality of life. We look forward to progressing this investigational treatment and sharing updates in the near future.”

Currently, there is no approved treatment for CRPS in the United States, highlighting the critical need for new therapeutic approaches for this underserved disease. BRC is planning to commence enrollment for a Phase 2 trial by the end of 2025 and is currently seeking input from the FDA on the development plan.

The FDA grants Orphan Drug Designation to a drug intended to treat, prevent, or diagnose a rare disease or condition that affects fewer than 200,000 people in the US at the time of designation. The designation provides incentives, such as tax credits for qualified clinical trials, user fee exemptions, and the potential of seven years of market exclusivity after approval.

About Biopharmaceutical Research Company (BRC)

Monterey, CA.

Biopharmaceutical Research Company (BRC) is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing proprietary cannabinoid therapeutics to address high unmet medical needs. BRC’s therapeutics are polymodal and contain major and minor cannabinoids at defined ratios. BRC has developed a pipeline of treatments addressing pain and neurological and inflammatory conditions. BRC is registered with the Drug Enforcement Administration and is based in

To learn more about BRC, visit https://www.biopharmaresearchco.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including without limitation statements about the development, use, benefits and effects of Biopharmaceutical Research Company’s (BRC) therapeutic product candidate and related technology, future plans for the BRC’s business and growth, expected plans with respect to clinical trials, including the number of patients enrolled and timing of patient enrollment. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “design,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “contemplates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Such statements and other statements in this press release that are not descriptions of historical facts are forward-looking statements that are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, our business, operating results, financial condition, and stock price could be materially negatively affected. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made herein speak only as of the date of this press release and, unless otherwise required by law, BRC does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brc-002-receives-orphan-drug-designation-from-fda-for-complex-regional-pain-syndrome-302320424.html

SOURCE Biopharmaceutical Research Company