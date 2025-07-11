SUBSCRIBE
BrainXell, Inc. Appoints Katherine Vega Stultz as Chief Executive Officer and Board Director

MADISON, Wis., July 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BrainXell, Inc., a leading biotechnology company developing iPSC-based CNS disease models and regenerative cell therapies, announces the appointment of Katherine Vega Stultz as its new Chief Executive Officer and Board Director.

Ms. Stultz is a veteran biotech executive with more than two decades of experience advancing therapeutics across modalities and diseases. She brings decades of leadership in strategy, clinical development and commercialization, building high-performing teams and delivering therapies from bench to bedside. 

"Katherine's leadership will help us accelerate BrainXell's growth as a force in neuroscience, advancing both cutting-edge research tools and a promising therapeutic pipeline to address the complexities of neurological disease," said Dr. Su-Chun Zhang, Founder and Advising Chief Scientific Officer.  

At BrainXell, Ms. Stultz will lead the company's next phase of growth, building on its proprietary platform for generating subtype-specific, functionally mature neurons from human iPSCs. These tools are used globally by scientists to accelerate discovery in areas such as ALS, Parkinson's disease, and chronic pain—and form the foundation for BrainXell's pipeline of regenerative therapies.

"BrainXell's science and technology is rooted in understanding stem cell technology and applying this to a variety of neural cell subtypes. This promising approach has potential for significant application," said Ms. Stultz. "I'm honored to lead a team so deeply committed to advancing solutions for patients with neurological disorders, many of whom face limited or no effective treatment options."

With a mission to bridge research to direct patient impact, BrainXell is focused on delivering tools and therapies that reflect the complexity of human neurobiology and meet urgent unmet needs in the clinic.

 

