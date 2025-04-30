SUBSCRIBE
BrainsWay to Report First Quarter 2025 Financial Results on May 13, 2025

April 30, 2025 
BURLINGTON, Mass. and JERUSALEM, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ & TASE: BWAY) (“BrainsWay” or the “Company”), a global leader in advanced noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders, today announced that it will report its first quarter 2025 financial results, as well as operational highlights, before the open of the U.S. financial markets on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 AM Eastern Time the same day to discuss the results and provide an update on business operations.

Conference Call Dial-In & Webcast Information

Date:Tuesday, May 13, 2025
Time:8:30 AM Eastern Time
United States:1-877-300-8521
International:1-412-317-6026
Israel:1-80-921-2373
Conference ID:10198731
Webcast:Link
  

The conference call will be broadcast live and will be available for replay for 30 days on the Company’s website, https://investors.brainsway.com/events-and-presentations/event-calendar. Please access the Company’s website at least 10 minutes ahead of the conference call to register.

About BrainsWay
BrainsWay is a global leader in advanced noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders. The Company is boldly advancing neuroscience with its proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS™) platform technology to improve health and transform lives. BrainsWay is the first and only TMS company to obtain three FDA-cleared indications backed by pivotal clinical studies demonstrating clinically proven efficacy. Current indications include major depressive disorder (including reduction of anxiety symptoms, commonly referred to as anxious depression), obsessive-compulsive disorder, and smoking addiction. The Company is dedicated to leading through superior science and building on its unparalleled body of clinical evidence. Additional clinical trials of Deep TMS in various psychiatric, neurological, and addiction disorders are underway. Founded in 2003, with operations in Israel and the U.S., BrainsWay is committed to increasing global awareness of and broad access to Deep TMS. For the latest news and information about BrainsWay, please visit www.brainsway.com.

Contacts:

BrainsWay:
Ido Marom
Chief Financial Officer
Ido.Marom@BrainsWay.com

Investors:
Brian Ritchie
LifeSci Advisors
britchie@lifesciadvisors.com


