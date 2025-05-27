Brain Cancer Canada Awards $85K to Cutting-Edge Recurrent Glioblastoma Research

TORONTO, May 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brain Cancer Canada is pleased to announce a $85,000 research grant awarded to Dr. Stéphane Angers at the University of Toronto for his project, "Discovery of Druggable Vulnerabilities in Hypermutant Recurrent Glioblastoma." This innovative research initiative aims to identify new therapeutic strategies for glioblastoma (GBM), one of the most treatment-resistant forms of brain cancer.

Despite aggressive standard-of-care treatments, including surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation, recurrent GBM tumours almost inevitably emerge. To date, effective drug targets for recurrent GBM are lacking. Approximately 15% of recurrent GBM tumours acquire mutations in the MSH6 gene, which drives resistance to chemotherapy and leads to a phenomenon known as hypermutation, characterized by the accumulation of numerous additional mutations.

Preliminary findings from Dr. Angers’ laboratory suggest that hypermutant GBM cells may exhibit heightened sensitivity to antifolate drugs already approved for other clinical indications. The team’s project has two primary goals: first, to evaluate differences in drug sensitivity between hypermutant and non-hypermutant recurrent GBM cells; and second, to employ cutting-edge genetic screening techniques to identify additional therapeutic targets for this particularly resistant subset of tumours.

Through this work, Dr. Angers and his team aim to lay the foundation for developing more effective, targeted therapies that could significantly improve outcomes for patients facing recurrent GBM. He explains, “Our discovery of a potential genetic vulnerability in tumour cells could mean that certain cases of recurrent glioblastoma are treatable with drugs already on the market for other conditions. The generosity and dedication of the philanthropic community is instrumental in enabling biomedical scientists like us to make advances in cancer research. We are grateful for support from Brain Cancer Canada and its donors and fundraisers.”

This grant has been made possible through tremendous grassroots initiatives and In-memory contributions from across Canada including Sault Ste Marie Warriors, Burpees for Brain Cancer, and Memorial Fundraisers for Bernardo Scalisi, Roxanne Tanton, and Greg McLane.

This announcement is part of a series of six grants announced during Brain Cancer Awareness Month. Brain Cancer Canada remains committed to driving forward innovative solutions and pursuing hope for those affected by brain cancer by investing in critically needed research.

About Brain Cancer Canada

Brain Cancer Canada is a national charity dedicated to improving the lives of those affected by primary malignant brain tumors by funding research, advocating for effective treatment options, and investing in neurosurgical technologies. Since 2015, Brain Cancer Canada has directed more than 2.4 million dollars to brain cancer research, to 25 projects at nine institutions, research centres, and hospitals across Canada.

