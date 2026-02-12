Bracco and ACIST Medical Systems Announce European Launch of ACIST Pro™ Diagnostic System

Next-generation variable-rate contrast management system designed to advance precision, safety, and efficiency in image-guided cardiovascular procedures

MILAN, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ACIST Medical Systems, Inc., a Bracco Group company and a global leader in advanced contrast management technologies, today announced the launch in selected markets in Europe of the ACIST Pro™ Diagnostic System, a next-generation variable-rate contrast management solution designed to advance precision, safety and efficiency in image-guided cardiovascular procedures.

The CE Mark was granted under the European Medical Device Regulation (MDR), which confirms compliance with applicable EU safety, health, and environmental protection standards. ACIST Pro™ is the evolution of ACIST's automated contrast delivery technology, ACIST CVi®, which revolutionized cardiac catheterization laboratory contrast management by replacing manual injection with automated, real-time precision. Clinical use of the ACIST CVi® system has demonstrated outcomes compared to manual injection, including on average 45ml reduction of contrast use1, a 30 percent reduction in CI-AKI1,2, and an average of five minutes saved per case.3

"The launch of ACIST Pro™ is an important step in our ongoing effort to advance precision imaging across specialties," said Dr. Fulvio Renoldi Bracco, CEO of Bracco Imaging. "By thoughtfully evolving a trusted platform, we are responding to the real-world needs of today's interventional teams. This milestone reflects our commitment to delivering practical, forward-looking solutions that support quality, safety, and sustainability in diagnostic imaging."

"Building on the trusted ACIST CVi® system, ACIST Pro™ is our next-generation solution, enhancing precision and efficiency in the cardiac catheterization laboratory. With its European launch, we are proud to bring this advanced technology to clinicians and continue our commitment to innovation in interventional imaging," said Brad Fox, CEO of ACIST Medical Systems.

With this European launch, Bracco and ACIST Medical Systems continue to advance their shared mission of delivering practical solutions that support precision, safety, and performance across interventional cardiology, radiology, and vascular care.

The ACIST Pro™ system was first introduced in Japan in 2025. Additional global availability is expected throughout 2026. FDA 510(k) clearance is pending in the United States. For more information about the ACIST Pro System, visit acist.com/acist-pro.

For additional information about Bracco's products, and for full prescribing information, please visit https://www.bracco.com/.

About Bracco Group



Bracco Group was founded in 1927, operates in the healthcare sector across more than 100 countries and is a recognized global leader in diagnostic imaging. With a workforce of over 3,800 employees and consolidated annual revenues of approximately €2 billion, 88% generated from international markets, Bracco demonstrates a strong commitment to innovation by investing around 9% of its reference turnover in Research & Development. These investments are primarily focused on imaging diagnostics and medical devices. The Group holds more than 2,000 active patents worldwide.

Discover Bracco Imaging at www.bracco.com.

About ACIST Medical Systems



ACIST Medical Systems, Inc. is an interventional and diagnostic technology company with a portfolio of advanced products, including the world's first Rapid Exchange FFR and High Definition IVUS systems. It is also a global market leader in advanced contrast imaging systems for cardiovascular angiography and radiology imaging. Through these products, ACIST is demonstrating its commitment to bringing unique and innovative technologies that simplify cardiovascular procedures and empower clinicians to treat patients with superior care. As part of the Bracco Group, ACIST benefits from the resources of a multinational conglomerate with broad expertise in cath lab technology and a dedication to continuous advancement. Headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, USA, ACIST has a worldwide presence with over 300 direct employees and facilities in Silicon Valley, Heerlen, and Tokyo. To learn more about ACIST, visit www.acist.com.

