BPGbio to Present on E2-based Approach to Targeted Protein Degradation at US Pharma Partnering Summit

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#bpgbio--BPGbio, Inc., a leading biology-first, AI-powered, clinical stage biopharma focused on mitochondrial biology and protein homeostasis, today announced its participation in the US Pharma Partnering Summit, scheduled for October 16, in Boston. BPGbio executive Vivek K. Vishnudas, Ph.D., Chief Technology Officer and R&D Site Head, will present a session titled, “A Novel and Differentiated Approach to Targeted Protein Degradation - Leveraging the Ubiquitin Conjugating Enzyme (E2) Family.” The session will highlight latest developments in the company’s protein homeostasis program as BPGbio continues to advance the potential E2-based therapeutics in both oncology and neurology.





“Our unique approach to protein degradation through the ubiquitin conjugating enzyme (E2) family represents a significant step forward in the field of targeted protein degradation (TPD), drugging the long considered ‘undruggable’ and distinguishing us from conventional E3 strategies, which are known to have high susceptibility to resistance mechanisms,” said Dr. Vishnudas. “We are excited to share the progress we made with our E2 program in the neurology space such as Huntington’s disease and Alzheimer’s disease, as well as potential oncology indications.”

In addition to utilizing E2s, the BPGbio’s protein homeostasis program features a proprietary library of more than 1,000 Ro3 fragments discovered by BPGbio that are potential ligands and seed compounds to a variety of E2 targets, proprietary ternary structures, a computational tool kit for E2 ligand design, and assays for rapidly attaining selectivity and specificity.

“Derived from BPGbio’s NAi Interrogative Biology platform, BPGbio’s E2 program has demonstrated strong and specific E2 binding, overcoming E2’s hard-to-bind challenge and advancing the potential for first-in-class drug design,” added John Beeler, Ph.D., SVP of Business Development at BPGbio. “Our team is looking forward to meeting with potential partners in the biopharma industry who want to join us in bringing novel E2-based therapeutics to patients in need or in leveraging our AI capabilities to support their drug discovery and development activities.”

BPGbio executives will also provide insights into the company’s growing portfolio of therapeutic targets and candidates, including several that are in late-stage clinical trials, which have been identified through BPGBio’s proprietary AI-powered NAi Interrogative Biology® Platform. This platform identifies targets, biomarkers, and drugs and assists the development team through both the developmental and clinical trial stages. The NAi Platform is now commercially available to pharma, academic and government organizations. BPGbio’s therapeutic pipeline includes drug candidates for glioblastoma (orphan drug), pancreatic cancer (orphan drug), primary CoQ10 deficiency (rare pediatric disease designated), epidermolysis bullosa (EB, orphan drug), squamous cell carcinoma (SCC, orphan drug), sarcopenia, solid and liquid tumors, Huntington’s disease (orphan drug) and Parkinson’s disease. The company’s diagnostic pipeline includes its prostate diagnostic test pstateDx, as well as tests being developed and validated for the detection of Parkinson’s disease (ParkinsonDx), pancreatic cancer (PancDx), breast cancer, and liver disease.

About BPGbio

BPGbio is a leading biology-first AI-powered clinical stage biopharma focused on mitochondrial biology and protein homeostasis. The company has a deep pipeline of AI-developed therapeutics spanning oncology, rare disease and neurology, including several in late-stage clinical trials. BPGbio’s novel approach is underpinned by NAi, its proprietary Interrogative Biology Platform, protected by over 400 US and international patents; one of the world’s largest clinically annotated non-governmental biobanks with longitudinal samples; and exclusive access to the most powerful supercomputer in the world. With these tools, BPGbio is redefining how patient biology can be modeled using bespoke Bayesian AI specifically designed for solving large-scale biology challenges. Headquartered in greater Boston, the company is at the forefront of a new era in medicine, combining biology, multi-modal data, and AI to transform the way we understand, diagnose, and treat disease. For more information, visit www.bpgbio.com.

