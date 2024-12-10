BostonGene Unveils Transformative Breast Cancer Research at 2024 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium, Showcasing Precision Tools for Tailored Treatment Approaches

BostonGene to present research in transcriptomic classification, ADC target analysis and ctDNA monitoring, driving advancements in precision oncology solutions to enable personalized treatment pathways for breast cancer patients

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BostonGene, a leading provider of AI-driven molecular and immune profiling solutions, today announced that three abstracts have been accepted for poster presentations at the 2024 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS), to take place December 10 - 13, 2024, at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio, Texas. BostonGene will also exhibit at booth 1317.





“We’re excited to present our research at the 2024 SABCS, underscoring BostonGene’s commitment to leveraging molecular profiling as a transformative tool in breast cancer treatment,” said Nathan Fowler, MD, Chief Medical Officer at BostonGene. “Our findings in transcriptomic classification aim to pave the way for more effective treatment pathways, establishing new benchmarks for precision oncology.”

Details about the abstracts selected for presentation are below:

Abstract number: 1760

Title: Evaluating the Correlation Between FISH and NGS in Assessing ERBB2 Alterations in Breast Cancer

Date & time: Wednesday, December 11 | 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM

Presenter: Nikita Kotlov, BostonGene

This comparative analysis demonstrated the utility of NGS in evaluating ERBB2 (HER2) status in breast cancer compared to the gold standard, fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH). NGS detected potentially clinically relevant ERBB2 mutations in non-amplified samples. With enhanced resolution, NGS also revealed heterogeneity among ERBB2 (HER2) amplifications in breast cancer. Identifying these nuanced genomic and transcriptomic alterations yields valuable insights for designing personalized treatment strategies for breast cancer patients.

Abstract number: 2476

Title: Comprehensive Analysis of ADC Target Expression in Invasive Lobular Carcinoma

Date & time: Wednesday, December 11 | 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM

Presenter: Jason Mouabbi, MD, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center

RNA-seq was applied to examine 82 cell surface proteins as potential antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) targets in invasive lobular carcinoma (ILC). Distinct expression landscapes of the prospective ADC targets were present across different ILC subtypes. These findings underscore the need to account for varied ADC target expression landscapes across ILC subtypes for optimal efficacy and safety of ADC-based treatments.

Research done in collaboration with MD Anderson Cancer Center

Abstract number: 1521

Title: Levels of Circulating Tumor DNA as a Predictive Marker for Early Switch in Treatment for Patients with Metastatic Breast Cancer: A Phase 2 Randomized, Open-Label Study

Date & time: Thursday, December 12 | 5:30 PM - 7:00 PM

Presenter: Frances Valdes, MD, University of Miami

This phase 2 randomized, open-label study compares patients with metastatic breast cancer receiving a CDK4/6 inhibitor combined with either an aromatase inhibitor or fulvestrant as first-line therapy. BostonGene’s liquid biopsy test was incorporated to validate the clinical utility of serial circulating tumor (ctDNA) for patient monitoring. Capable of detecting molecular progression before clinical manifestation, levels of ctDNA were predictive for early switch in treatment in metastatic breast cancer patients. While analysis and patient monitoring are ongoing, this study has yielded clinically relevant genomic findings that may shed light on strategies to extend the duration of disease control and prolong patient survival.

Research done in collaboration with the University of Miami

