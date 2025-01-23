BostonGene to Participate in The Festival of Genomics & Biodata 2025

Joe Lennerz, MD, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer to Present on Machine-Driven Genomics and High-Complexity Testing for Transforming Precision Oncology

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BostonGene, a leading provider of AI-driven molecular and immune profiling solutions, announced its participation in The Festival of Genomics & Biodata 2025, held January 29 – 30, at ExCel in London, UK. Celebrating its 10th anniversary, the Festival is the UK’s largest life sciences event, offering an expanded lineup of topics including biodata, diagnostics, cancer research, AI and multiomics.





Joe Lennerz, MD, PhD, BostonGene’s Chief Scientific Officer, will deliver a presentation, “Genomics at Machine Speed,” highlighting the transformative role of machine-driven advancements in genomics and high-complexity testing for healthcare. His talk will cover key themes such as AI-driven genomic analysis, integrated diagnostics, scaling precision medicine, operationalizing genomics and the future of multiomics and automation in precision oncology.

Date & time: Thursday, January 30 | 11:50 AM – 12:20 PM

Location: Live Lounge

BostonGene will also showcase its innovative solutions at booth 89A.

To schedule a meeting during the event, please contact Erin Keleher at erin.keleher@bostongene.com. For more details about the event, visit The Festival of Genomics & Biodata website.

About BostonGene Corporation

BostonGene is a biotechnology company specializing in advanced computational biology and precision medicine. Founded in 2015, BostonGene has consistently pushed the boundaries of innovation to improve patient care and accelerate drug development. Our AI-powered multiomics platform decodes cancer patients’ molecular profiles, including their immune system and tumor microenvironment, to uncover key disease drivers, identify novel drug targets and recommend the most effective treatments. With advanced bioanalytics, an indication-specific cancer library and a next-generation CLIA-certified, CAP-accredited high-complexity laboratory, we deliver precise, clinically validated insights that drive precision medicine and advance oncology research. For more information, visit www.BostonGene.com.

