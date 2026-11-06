BostonGene Showcases Biologically Grounded AI at ACR Convergence 2026 to Advance Precision Rheumatology and Autoimmune Disease Stratification

Biologically grounded AI models decode tissue complexity to uncover shared disease drivers across autoimmune indications

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BostonGene, developer of an AI model for tumor and immune biology, announced today that it will present new data demonstrating the application of its biologically grounded AI in non-oncology indications at the American College of Rheumatology (ACR) Convergence 2026. ACR Convergence 2026, the world's premier rheumatology event, will be held November 6–11 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

BostonGene combines multimodal profiling with biologically grounded AI to decode complex immune system signals and disease architectures. By mapping the cellular architecture of healthy and inflamed tissues, the company’s advanced analytical platform uncovers mechanistic drivers of inflammation and autoimmunity, differentiates shared immune pathways from tissue-specific signatures, and enables precise patient stratification to optimize therapeutic development.

BostonGene session details:

Abstract: 1086

Title: A Pan-Autoimmune Tissue Transcriptomic Atlas Reveals Distinct Baseline Architectures and Disease-Associated Immune Shifts Across Immune-Mediated Inflammatory Diseases

Date & time: November 9 | 10:30 AM – 12:30 PM

Presenter: Michael Goldberg, PhD, BostonGene

Drug development in immune-mediated inflammatory diseases (IMIDS) is limited by substantial biological heterogeneity within diagnoses and overlapping mechanisms across diseases. To address this gap, we developed a pan-autoimmune transcriptomic atlas that maps baseline healthy and diseased tissue architectures across immune-mediated inflammatory diseases (IMIDs) spanning skin, synovium, colon, and ileum. This reference framework distinguishes shared immune features (M1 macrophage shift, Treg enrichment) from tissue- and disease-specific drivers (including Th1/Th17, B-cell/TLS, and myeloid/IFN). This approach enables the development of mechanistically grounded stratification hypotheses across diverse IMIDs and supports matching patient subgroups with therapeutic classes aligned with their underlying biological drivers.

To learn more or to schedule a meeting with BostonGene during the event, please contact Lili DeTraglia at events@bostongene.com. For more information, please visit the ACR Convergence 2026 website.

About BostonGene Corporation

BostonGene powers an AI model of tumor and immune biology to deliver disease-level insights and enable precision decision-making across oncology and immune-mediated diseases, spanning drug development and clinical care. By integrating multimodal data, including genomic, transcriptomic, immune, and clinical signals, BostonGene generates biologically grounded intelligence to optimize patient selection, trial design, and therapeutic strategy. This creates a scalable AI decision layer that improves development outcomes and clinical management. BostonGene partners with leading biopharmaceutical organizations and academic institutions to accelerate the delivery of precision therapies while continuously expanding its capabilities across new diseases and complex biological systems. For more information, visit www.BostonGene.com.

Media Contact:

BostonGene

Erin Keleher

+1-617-283-2285

Erin.Keleher@BostonGene.com