BostonGene Chief Medical Officer to Discuss Biologically Grounded AI and Multimodal Data in Oncology Drug Development at the 2nd Annual Global Cancer Research & Innovation Symposium

Nathan Fowler, MD, will join oncology and biotechnology leaders to discuss how integrated molecular and immune data can improve clinical-development decisions

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BostonGene, developer of the leading AI model for tumor and immune biology, today announced that Nathan Fowler, MD, Chief Medical Officer, will participate in the 2nd Annual Global Cancer Research & Innovation Symposium, taking place October 5–6, 2026, in New York City. Dr. Fowler will join leaders from across the oncology ecosystem for a discussion on how multimodal data can be integrated to improve drug discovery and clinical development.

As oncology therapies become more precise, development teams increasingly need to understand how genomic alterations, tumor states, and immune biology interact within individual patients. The panel, titled "Multi-Omics: One Size Does Not Fit All!," will examine how whole genome sequencing, single-cell analysis, spatial transcriptomics, and other advanced modalities can be combined to explain therapeutic response and resistance, identify biologically defined patient populations, and guide trial design and therapeutic strategy.

“The objective is not simply to generate more data. It is to understand why a therapy works in one patient and not another, and then translate that biology into decisions that improve clinical development,” said Nathan Fowler, MD, Chief Medical Officer at BostonGene. “By placing each patient and drug into a broader biological context, we can identify mechanisms of response and resistance, define the patients most likely to benefit, and help development teams make better decisions about biomarkers, trial design, and therapeutic strategy. I look forward to discussing how these capabilities can help move precision oncology from biological insight to clinical action.”

Session Details:

Title: Multi-Omics: One Size Does Not Fit All!

Multi-Omics: One Size Does Not Fit All! Moderator: Stan Skrzypczak, MS, MBA , Managing Partner, 5 Prime Life Science Consulting

Featured Panelists: Nathan Fowler, MD , Chief Medical Officer, BostonGene Serge Saxonov, PhD , CEO and Co-Founder, 10x Genomics Elli Papaemmanuil, PhD , Global Vice President, Oncology, Translational Medicine, Genentech Prathesh Sathyan, PhD , Head of AMR Oncology and Medical Affairs, Illumina



For more information on the conference or to view the full agenda, visit avbcc.org/gcris.

About BostonGene Corporation

BostonGene powers an AI model of tumor and immune biology to deliver disease-level insights and enable precision decision-making across oncology and immune-mediated diseases, spanning drug development and clinical care. By integrating multimodal data, including genomic, transcriptomic, immune, and clinical signals, BostonGene generates biologically grounded intelligence to optimize patient selection, trial design, and therapeutic strategy. This creates a scalable AI decision layer that improves development outcomes and clinical management. BostonGene partners with leading biopharmaceutical organizations and academic institutions to accelerate the delivery of precision therapies while continuously expanding its capabilities across new diseases and complex biological systems. For more information, visit www.BostonGene.com.

BostonGene

Erin Keleher

+1-617-283-2285

Erin.Keleher@BostonGene.com