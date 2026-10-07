Boston Scientific appoints Joseph M. Fitzgerald Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer

New operating structure designed to increase efficiency and support continued growth

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Oct. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) today announced the appointment of Joseph M. Fitzgerald to executive vice president and chief operating officer (COO), effective Jan. 1, 2027. In this role, Fitzgerald will oversee the company's global operations, business units and regions.

In connection with Fitzgerald's appointment, Boston Scientific will establish three reportable segments* — Interventional Therapies, Rhythm Solutions and MedSurg also effective Jan. 1. As the company continues to grow and expand its portfolio, the structure is designed to enable faster decision making and support strategic allocation of investments across the company's portfolio.

"Joe's deep knowledge of our business and markets, strategic leadership and strong track record of execution make him well suited for this role," said Mike Mahoney, chairman and chief executive officer, Boston Scientific. "These changes reflect the scale and breadth of our business today and the opportunities ahead. The new operating model will create greater capacity to focus on our long-term growth priorities while enabling our businesses to move faster and remain close to our customers and their patients."

Lance Bates, executive vice president and president, Interventional Therapies, will lead the global Interventional Therapies segment, which will include the Penumbra business following the anticipated close of the acquisition. Nick Spadea-Anello, executive vice president and president, Atrial Fibrillation Solutions, will lead the global Rhythm Solutions segment. Stephen Morse, senior vice president and president, Asia Pacific, will serve as executive vice president and president, MedSurg and Asia Pacific. Each will report to Fitzgerald.

Fitzgerald currently serves as executive vice president and group president, Cardiovascular, Boston Scientific. Under his leadership, the company has strengthened its portfolio through organic innovation, strategic investments and commercial execution, introducing new technologies that have advanced care for patients around the world.

*Interventional Therapies will include the Interventional Cardiology, Vascular Therapies and Interventional Oncology & Embolization businesses; Rhythm Solutions will include Electrophysiology, WATCHMAN and Cardiac Rhythm Management & Diagnostics; and MedSurg will include Endoscopy, Urology and Neuromodulation.

About Boston Scientific



Boston Scientific transforms lives through innovative medical technologies that improve the health of patients around the world. As a global medical technology leader for more than 45 years, we advance science for life by providing a broad range of high-performance solutions that address unmet patient needs and reduce the cost of healthcare. Our portfolio of devices and therapies helps physicians diagnose and treat complex cardiovascular, respiratory, digestive, oncological, neurological and urological diseases and conditions. Learn more at www.bostonscientific.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

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SOURCE Boston Scientific Corporation