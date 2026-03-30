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Boston Scientific announces conference call discussing first quarter 2026 results

March 30, 2026 | 
1 min read

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) will webcast its conference call discussing financial results and business highlights for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026, on Wednesday, April 22, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. ET. The call will be hosted by Mike Mahoney, chairman and chief executive officer, and Jon Monson, executive vice president and chief financial officer. The company will issue a news release announcing financial results for the first quarter on April 22 prior to the conference call.

A live webcast and replay for the event will be accessible at https://investors.bostonscientific.com. The replay will be available approximately one hour following the completion of the event.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific transforms lives through innovative medical technologies that improve the health of patients around the world. As a global medical technology leader for more than 45 years, we advance science for life by providing a broad range of high-performance solutions that address unmet patient needs and reduce the cost of healthcare. Our portfolio of devices and therapies helps physicians diagnose and treat complex cardiovascular, respiratory, digestive, oncological, neurological and urological diseases and conditions. Learn more at www.bostonscientific.com and follow us on LinkedIn.  

CONTACTS:

Chanel Hastings

Media Relations

+1 (508) 382-0288

Chanel.Hastings@bsci.com

Lauren Tengler

Investor Relations

+1 (508) 683-4479

BSXInvestorRelations@bsci.com 

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boston-scientific-announces-conference-call-discussing-first-quarter-2026-results-302727378.html

SOURCE Boston Scientific Corporation

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