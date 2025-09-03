Boston Scientific announces 2025 Investor Day meeting and conference call discussing third quarter 2025 results

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) will host a meeting with the investor community to review its financial goals and long-term growth strategies on Tuesday, September 30, 2025, beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The Investor Day meeting will be held in hybrid format with a simultaneous online webcast. Investors and other interested parties may register for the webcast by visiting the events section on the company's investor website at https://investors.bostonscientific.com. A replay and summary materials from the presentations will also be available online on the website for approximately one year following the event.

Additionally, on Wednesday, October 22, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. ET the company will webcast its conference call discussing financial results and business highlights for the third quarter ending September 30, 2025. The call will be hosted by Mike Mahoney, chairman and chief executive officer, and Jon Monson, executive vice president and chief financial officer. The company will issue a news release announcing financial results for the third quarter on October 22 prior to the conference call.

A live webcast and replay for the event will be accessible at https://investors.bostonscientific.com. The replay will be available approximately one hour following the completion of the event.

Boston Scientific transforms lives through innovative medical technologies that improve the health of patients around the world. As a global medical technology leader for more than 45 years, we advance science for life by providing a broad range of high-performance solutions that address unmet patient needs and reduce the cost of healthcare. Our portfolio of devices and therapies helps physicians diagnose and treat complex cardiovascular, respiratory, digestive, oncological, neurological and urological diseases and conditions. Learn more at www.bostonscientific.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

CONTACTS:



Emily Anderson



Media Relations



+1 (617) 515-2000



Emily.Anderson2@bsci.com

Lauren Tengler



Investor Relations



+1 (508) 683-4479



BSXInvestorRelations@bsci.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boston-scientific-announces-2025-investor-day-meeting-and-conference-call-discussing-third-quarter-2025-results-302542246.html

SOURCE Boston Scientific Corporation