Bora Pharmaceuticals Announces Multi-Year Expansion for Midwest Manufacturing Site, as Upsher-Smith Entity Split is Finalized

Buildout includes Gerteis Macro-Pactor® install, with additional investments to follow, to meet industry demand at Minnesota facility

MAPLE GROVE, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bora Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (“Bora” or “the Company”, TWSE: 6472), a global leader in pharmaceutical manufacturing, has announced plans for significant investments to expand its manufacturing and packaging capabilities at its facility in Maple Grove, Minnesota. This is a major upgrade to the site, which Bora acquired in 2024 as part of its $210 million acquisition of Upsher-Smith Laboratories, expanding its U.S. manufacturing footprint.

As the entity separation from Upsher-Smith Laboratories takes effect on August 5, Bora continues its growth amid surging demand for oral solid dose (OSD) development and manufacturing brought on by increasingly complex formulations, novel drug delivery technologies, and the growing shift of biologics into OSD formats. Bora has already secured multiple multi-million-dollar contracts for development and commercial supply of advanced OSD programs.

“With pharmaceutical companies relying more heavily on specialized CDMO partners to scale production and maintain quality, top-tier manufacturing capacity and technical expertise are at a premium,” said J.D. Mowery, president of Bora’s CDMO business. “Bora’s Maple Grove facility offers a unique opportunity for innovators to secure space in a state-of-the-art site staffed by experts in formulation development, tech transfer, and commercial manufacturing.”

The first phase of Bora’s investment will add a Gerteis Macro-Pactor® at the company’s state-of-the-art site. This investment initiates a broader buildout of 100,000 square feet of dedicated shell space designed to streamline production for partners with high-volume needs.

The Gerteis Macro-Pactor® roller compactor will be installed and operational in the third quarter of 2025.

“As we complete our transition from Upsher-Smith, we’re creating the infrastructure to deliver integrated manufacturing, packaging, and analytical services with the speed and quality our clients need,” shared Dennis Hall, Vice President and General Manager of the Maple Grove site. “As we expand our capabilities, we look forward to tapping into all the experience and talent in the area.”

The facility offers on-site quality control laboratories and a dedicated development team to support product and analytical development as well as innovation. It is an FDA-inspected manufacturing site and meets global health authority requirements, ensuring regulatory compliance.

From early development and scale-up to process optimization and commercial manufacturing, Bora’s experienced teams support customers at every stage of the product lifecycle. The company’s commercial on-time, in-full (OTIF) delivery record is unmatched, reinforcing Bora’s role as a trusted partner, supporting clients with secure, consistent supply. For more information, visit boracdmo.com

About Bora Pharmaceuticals

Bora Pharmaceuticals is a premier international contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) specializing in formulation development, clinical and commercial manufacturing, and packaging of complex oral solid dose, liquid, semi-solid, biologics, and sterile injectable pharmaceutical products. From our world-class sites in North America and Asia, we deliver drug products with unparalleled quality to more than 100 markets around the world. For more information, visit www.boracdmo.com.

Liz Robinson

lrobinson@cglife.com

847-702-8099