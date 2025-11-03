BOOST Pharma Adds Sound Bioventures to Investor Syndicate with SEK 34 Million Investment to Advance Stem Cell Therapy for Osteogenesis Imperfecta

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOOST Pharma ApS, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel cell therapies for rare skeletal pediatric diseases, today announced that Sound Bioventures has joined its investor syndicate with a SEK 34 million investment. The financing will support continued clinical development of BT-101, BOOST Pharma’s pioneering stem cell-based therapy for osteogenesis imperfecta (OI), also known as brittle bone disease.

BOOST Pharma has made significant progress advancing BT-101, a novel mesenchymal stem cell therapy intended for children born with OI. BT-101 is designed for early intervention, administered to infants to address the underlying cause of OI and reduce fracture frequency in affected children. With this new investment, BOOST Pharma aims to accelerate clinical development and move closer to delivering the first disease-modifying therapy for OI, a devastating genetic condition with no currently approved treatments.

"We are honored to welcome Sound Bioventures to our syndicate—a collaborative, hands-on investor group that shares our vision of transforming care for children living with rare skeletal diseases," said Ingelise Saunders, Chair of BOOST Pharma. "Their commitment strengthens BOOST Pharma’s position as a leader in cell therapy for genetic bone disorders and enables continued progress of BT-101 towards the clinic."

"We believe BOOST Pharma’s innovative approach to treating osteogenesis imperfecta has enormous potential to deliver not only clinical impact for patients but also durable value creation. We look forward to working together to reach new milestones," said Johan Kördel, Managing Partner at Sound Bioventures.

About BOOST Pharma

BOOST Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on novel cell therapy treatments for rare pediatric diseases. The company’s lead therapy, BT-101, is designed to treat osteogenesis imperfecta (OI), a severe inherited condition that leads to significant physical disability. BOOST Pharma is supported by Industrifonden and Karolinska Development, Sweden.

About Sound Bioventures

Sound Bioventures is a specialist life sciences venture capital fund investing in about-to-be clinical or clinical stage private companies in Europe and the USA developing therapeutics in areas of significant clinical unmet need. The team has an active approach to investing and brings considerable operational and VC investment experience.

