Bonum Therapeutics Appoints Samuel C. Blackman, MD, PhD, to its Board of Directors

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bonum Therapeutics, a biotechnology company that is using innovative technology for conditional activation of biologics to create highly active and less toxic medicines, today announced that Samuel C. Blackman, MD, PhD, has joined its board of directors as an independent director.

Blackman, a pediatric neuro-oncologist by training, is the co-founder and head of research and development at Day One Biopharmaceuticals, which is dedicated to developing and commercializing targeted therapies for people of all ages with life-threatening diseases. Blackman led Day One’s acquisition and development of OJEMDA™, which the FDA approved earlier this year for treatment of the most common form of childhood brain tumors, low-grade glioma.

“We are delighted to welcome Sam Blackman to the Bonum Therapeutics team. His judgment and his deep experience in the clinical development of novel immune-oncology agents will benefit Bonum and the patients Bonum is seeking to serve,” said John Mulligan, PhD, Bonum’s founder and CEO. “Sam has overseen the successful development of novel therapies for pediatric and adult cancers across a range of indications and mechanisms of action. His help will make our board and our team better—we are honored that he chose to work with Bonum.”

“I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to join the Bonum Therapeutics board of directors as Bonum advances its programs into the clinic,” said Blackman. “The development of innovative therapeutics that have the potential to address ongoing gaps in both activity and safety for patients with a variety of life-threatening diseases has been core to my career as both a physician and drug developer. Bonum’s science, mission, team, and culture have made a significant impression on me, and I am excited to be a part of the company’s bright future.”

Prior to founding Day One in 2018, Blackman held positions of increasing responsibility at large pharmaceutical companies, including Merck and GlaxoSmithKline, and biotechnology companies such as Seattle Genetics, Juno Therapeutics, and Silverback Therapeutics. Most recently, he was head of clinical development at Mavupharma, a drug discovery company focused on leveraging the immune system to treat cancer and infectious diseases. He is also a member of the board of directors of Presage Biosciences.

Sam is a graduate of the pediatric hematology-oncology fellowship program at the Dana Farber Cancer Institute and Children’s Hospital Boston and the pediatric residency program at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center. He received his BA in philosophy from the University of Chicago and his MD and PhD degrees from the University of Illinois at Chicago.

About Bonum Therapeutics

Bonum Therapeutics is a privately held biotechnology company that uses a novel, antibody-based mechanism to create regulated and targeted, highly active, and less toxic medicines. Bonum’s most advanced program is in preclinical development. The company was founded in 2022 as a spinout of Good Therapeutics, following the sale of Good to Roche in September 2022 for $250 million, plus milestones.

Bonum’s molecules combine a sensor component directed against a specific biological marker and a therapeutic component. When the sensor binds its target, the tethered effector becomes available to deliver potent activity only where it is needed. The technology is applicable to a wide range of therapeutic areas, including oncology, autoimmunity, metabolic disorders, and pain management. Bonum’s initial efforts focus on regulated immunocytokines, including conditionally active IL-2, IFN-alpha, IL-12, and TGF-beta, while it pursues additional applications in partnership with others.

The company is backed by a group of leading venture investors including Rivervest Venture Partners, Roche Venture Fund, Digitalis Ventures, American Century Investments, Codon Capital, and Vivo Capital. For more information, please visit our website at www.bonumtx.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

