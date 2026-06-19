Boltz Announces Collaboration with Takeda to Deploy Frontier Biomolecular AI Models Across Takeda’s Research Organization

Partnership will provide Takeda scientists with access to Boltz's proprietary biomolecular foundation models for structure prediction, affinity estimation and generative design

Collaboration includes platform deployment across Takeda's Research organization and selected program-level work to fine-tune models for specific targets

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Boltz PBC, an applied AI research lab, today announced a collaboration with Takeda to deploy Boltz's most advanced biomolecular AI models and platform to scientists across Takeda's Research organization.

The collaboration will give Takeda's discovery teams direct access to Boltz's latest proprietary biomolecular foundation models for structure prediction and design, including BoltzMol-1 and BoltzProt-1, state-of-the-art models just announced by Boltz. Building on Boltz's open-source tools already in use across the field, the platform is designed to support in-silico molecular design and provide researchers with new capabilities for structure prediction, affinity estimation and generative design.

Under the agreement, Takeda scientists will gain access to the Boltz platform, including the Boltz Lab interface and Boltz API for programmatic access and integration into existing research workflows. The API is designed to integrate into large language model agents, enabling researchers to orchestrate complex design and prediction workflows using natural language.

Boltz scientists will also work with Takeda on selected programs to fine-tune models for specific targets. Takeda will retain ownership of compounds generated using the Boltz models and platform.

"We are proud to bring Boltz's most capable models to Takeda's researchers and help make AI a practical part of everyday discovery work," said Gabriele Corso, Co-founder and CEO of Boltz. "From machine learning experts and computational scientists to medicinal chemists and protein engineers, Takeda teams will be able to leverage these models through intuitive user interfaces, APIs and agent integrations. We look forward to seeing how Takeda scientists apply the platform to advance discovery programs."

"At Takeda, we are accelerating drug discovery by integrating cutting-edge science with the latest advances in artificial intelligence," said Hans Bitter, Head of Computational Science & Data Strategy, Takeda Research. "By deploying Boltz's frontier biomolecular models across our research organization, we aim to give our scientists practical tools that can support structure prediction, molecular design and more efficient advancement of high-quality discovery programs."

About Boltz

Boltz PBC is a public-benefit AI research company on a mission to enable every scientist to reshape biology and build a healthier, more sustainable future. Its frontier AI models are used by leading pharmaceutical and biotech organizations for biomolecular structure prediction, affinity estimation and generative design across modalities. To learn more about Boltz and its platform, visit boltz.bio⁠.

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SOURCE Boltz PBC