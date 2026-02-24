Bolt Biotherapeutics to Participate in Upcoming March 2026 Conferences

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bolt Biotherapeutics (Nasdaq: BOLT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, today announced that management will participate in two upcoming conferences in March:

TD Cowen 46th Annual Health Care Conference

Company presentation on Monday, March 2, 2026 at 9:50 a.m. EST (6:50 a.m. PST) Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference

Participating in 1x1 meetings on Wednesday, March 11, 2026

About Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc.

The mission of Bolt Biotherapeutics is to harness the power of the immune system to improve lives and eradicate cancer. The Company is developing BDC-4182, a next-generation Boltbody™ Immune-Stimulating Antibody Conjugate (ISAC) clinical candidate targeting claudin 18.2. BDC-4182 is currently in a Phase 1 dose escalation trial that includes patients with gastric and gastroesophageal cancer. The Company has strategic collaborations with Genmab and Toray built around the Company’s Boltbody™ Immune-Stimulating Antibody Conjugate (ISAC) platform technology and its expertise in myeloid biology. The Company is seeking to partner BDC-3042, a Dectin-2 agonist that recently completed a first-in-human Phase 1 dose escalation trial, as well as its preclinical ISAC programs targeting CEA and PD-L1.

