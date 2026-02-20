SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Boehringer Ingelheim Granted Emergency Use Authorization for New World Screwworm Treatments in Dogs and Cats

February 19, 2026 | 
5 min read
  • FDA authorizes emergency use of NexGard® (afoxolaner) Chewables and NexGard® COMBO (esafoxolaner, eprinomectin, and praziquantel topical solution) to support veterinarians and pet owners in the treatment of New World screwworm infestations in dogs and cats
  • As New World screwworm spreads in Mexico, preparedness remains essential to protecting animal health in U.S.

DULUTH, Ga., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Boehringer Ingelheim, a global leader in animal health, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued Emergency Use Authorizations (EUA) for the use of NexGard® (afoxolaner) Chewables for the treatment of infestations caused by New World screwworm (NWS) in dogs and puppies, and NexGard® COMBO (esafoxolaner, eprinomectin, and praziquantel topical solution) for the treatment of infestations caused by NWS in cats and kittens.

"Preparedness isn't optional when it comes to emerging animal health threats," said Daniel Watkins, Head of U.S. Pet at Boehringer Ingelheim. "Readiness matters. These authorizations ensure veterinarians have access to treatment options the moment they are needed. We appreciate FDA's leadership in strengthening U.S. preparedness and helping protect the animals who rely on us."

NWS (Cochliomyia hominivorax) is a parasitic fly that lays its eggs in open wounds or soft tissue of warm‑blooded animals, including livestock, pets and wildlife. When the larvae hatch, they burrow into the flesh and feed on healthy, living tissue, causing rapid, extensive damage that can be fatal.1 Animals are most vulnerable if they have recently given birth, have open wounds, or are recovering from surgery.2 Although NWS is not currently present in the United States, recent cases have been confirmed in livestock in northern Mexico, including in Tamaulipas, a state bordering Texas.3 More information about NWS and the unified federal response is available at screwworm.gov.

"Screwworm infestations can escalate quickly, and treatment delays put animals at real risk," said Steve Maschmedt, Executive Director, Pet Veterinary Technical Services, Boehringer Ingelheim. "Having authorized treatment options available enables veterinarians to respond quickly when NWS infestations are suspected. Flea and tick control remains important as well. Routine flea and tick control helps minimize skin irritation and small bite-related wounds, which can otherwise create opportunities for NWS flies to lay eggs."

NexGard and NexGard COMBO are authorized to be dispensed only by, or on the order of, a licensed veterinarian. For more information, please visit the NexGard EUA Fact Sheet and NexGard COMBO EUA Fact Sheet.

NexGard and NexGard COMBO have not been approved for this use. NexGard and NexGard COMBO are authorized for this use only for the duration of the declaration that circumstances exist justifying the authorization of the emergency use of NexGard and NexGard COMBO under section 564(b)(1) of the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act, 21 U.S.C. § 360bbb-3(b)(1), unless the declaration is terminated or the authorization is revoked sooner. 

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

NexGard® (afoxolaner) is for use in dogs only. Safe for use in puppies 8 weeks of age or older, weighing 4 pounds or more. The most frequently reported adverse reactions include vomiting, itching, lethargy, diarrhea, and lack of appetite. The safe use of NexGard in pregnant, breeding, or lactating dogs has not been evaluated. Use with caution in dogs with a history of seizures or neurologic disordersFor more information, click here for full prescribing information. 

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

NexGard® COMBO (esafoxolaner, eprinomectin, and praziquantel topical solution) is for topical use only in cats. Safe for use in cats and kittens 8 weeks of age or older, weighing 1.8 pounds or more. Use with caution in cats with a history of seizures or neurologic disorders. The most frequently reported adverse reactions include vomiting, application site reactions, lethargy, and anorexia. If ingested, hypersalivation may occur. Avoid direct contact with application site until visibly dry. For more information, click here for full prescribing information.

References

1U.S. Food and Drug Administration. https://www.fda.gov/animal-veterinary/safety-health/animal-drugs-new-world-screwworm. Accessed 01/20/2026.

2American Veterinary Medical Association. https://www.avma.org/resources-tools/one-health/veterinarians-and-public-health/new-world-screwworm. Accessed 02/04/2026.

3U.S. Department of Agriculture Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service. https://www.aphis.usda.gov/livestock-poultry-disease/stop-screwworm/current-status. Accessed 01/20/2026.

About Boehringer Ingelheim - Animal Health business

Boehringer Ingelheim provides innovation for preventing and treating diseases in animals. The company offers a wide range of vaccines, parasite-control products, and medicines for pets, horses, and livestock to veterinarians, animal owners, farmers, and governments. As a leader in animal health, Boehringer Ingelheim values that the health of humans and animals is deeply connected and strives to make a difference for people, animals, and society. Learn more at www.boehringer-ingelheim.com/us/animal-health.

About Boehringer Ingelheim

Boehringer Ingelheim is a biopharmaceutical company active in both human and animal health. As one of the industry's top investors in research and development, the company focuses on developing innovative therapies that can improve and extend lives in areas of high unmet medical need. Independent since its foundation in 1885, Boehringer takes a long-term perspective, embedding sustainability along the entire value chain. Our approximately 54,500 employees serve over 130 markets to build a healthier and more sustainable tomorrow. Learn more at www.boehringer-ingelheim.com

NexGard® is a registered trademark and NexGard COMBO™ is a trademark of Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health France, used under license. ©2026 Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health USA Inc., Duluth, GA. All rights reserved. US-PET-0133-2026

SOURCE Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health USA Inc.

Georgia Pipeline Regulatory
Boehringer Ingelheim
