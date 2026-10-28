Boehringer Ingelheim Establishes Metabolic Matters Steering Committee to Advance More Connected Care for Obesity and Related Liver Diseases

Globally, an estimated 75% of people with obesity have the liver disease MASLD and 34% have its more severe form, MASH,* yet care is often fragmented across specialties, highlighting the need for a more coordinated approach

Boehringer Ingelheim launched the multi-year Metabolic Matters Steering Committee, bringing together leaders in patient advocacy, clinical practice and medical research

Initial areas of focus include increasing understanding of metabolic health, simplifying clinical decision-making and supporting more integrated care experiences

RIDGEFIELD, Conn., Oct. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Boehringer Ingelheim today announced the formation of the Metabolic Matters Steering Committee, a multidisciplinary effort focused on advancing outcomes for conditions, such as obesity, that impact metabolic health. The Committee is comprised of leading clinicians, advocates and experts who have committed to identifying opportunities to close gaps in diagnosis and care, improve patient-provider dialogue, and advance public understanding of metabolic health.

Obesity and other cardiometabolic conditions are closely interconnected; for example, an estimated 75% of people living with obesity worldwide also have metabolic dysfunction-associated liver disease (MASLD), and 34% have its more severe form, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH).* Furthermore, one study found that as of 2020, U.S. adults with MASLD have a 30% higher rate of CVD than those without MASLD.† Yet a critical gap exists between this clinical reality and patient experience.

"For many of us, the meeting of the Metabolic Matters Steering Committee earlier this year was our first time in a room with such a diverse group of leaders. We came from different backgrounds in advocacy and medicine, each representing different patient and professional communities, yet we were all connected by the common thread of metabolic health," said Dr. Leslie Golden, practicing physician and chair of the Obesity Medicine Association (OMA), and Metabolic Matters Steering Committee member. "Bringing our varied perspectives together is essential to address longstanding barriers and improve patient outcomes."

During the inaugural meeting earlier in 2026, the Committee identified several critical barriers that affect how people are diagnosed, treated and supported, including:

Limited understanding of metabolic health among patients and the public, contributing to delayed recognition and action

Fragmentation between clinical guidance and real-world practice, resulting in inconsistent screening, diagnosis and management

Systemic friction across the healthcare system, creating barriers to coordinated management and referral pathways

To address these challenges, the Committee aligned on three key priorities:

Increasing understanding of metabolic health

Simplifying clinical decision-making

Supporting more integrated care experiences

"Obesity is closely connected to cardio-metabolic conditions, and our approach to caring for people living with these conditions should be equally connected," said Brian Hilberdink, President, U.S. Human Pharma at Boehringer Ingelheim. "Through the Metabolic Matters Steering Committee, we are bringing together experts from across advocacy, medicine and research to help identify opportunities for more connected, coordinated and patient-centered approaches to metabolic health."

About the Metabolic Matters Steering Committee



The Metabolic Matters Steering Committee was convened by Boehringer Ingelheim to bring together a multidisciplinary group of advocates, healthcare providers and other leaders committed to advancing care for people living with obesity, liver disease and related metabolic conditions. The Committee serves as a collaborative forum to identify opportunities to improve awareness, diagnosis and care coordination, with the goal of helping people achieve better health outcomes.

The Metabolic Matters Steering Committee members include:

Ivory Allison, American Liver Foundation (ALF)

Akif Altinbas, MD, American College of Physicians (ACP)

A. Sidney Barritt , MD, MSCR, FACG, FAASLD, American College of Gastroenterology (ACG)

Diane Enos, EdD, MPH, RDN, CAE, FAND, American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery (ASMBS)

Angela Fitch , MD, FACP, MFOMA, DABOM, Obesity Medicine Association (OMA)

Cristy Gallagher , MPAff, Obesity Care Advocacy Network (OCAN)

HoChong Gilles , DNP, FNP-BC, AF-AASLD, American Gastroenterological Association (AGA)

Leslie Golden , MD, MPH, DABOM, Obesity Medicine Association (OMA)

Joe Nadglowski , Obesity Action Coalition (OAC)

Jonathan Q Purnell , MD, FTOS, The Obesity Society (TOS)

(TOS) Aman Rajpal , MD, FACE, Dipl. of ABOM, American Association of Clinical Endocrinology (AACE)

Tracy Zvenyach , PhD, MS, RN, Obesity Action Coalition (OAC)

Additional leadership from the American Diabetes Association (ADA)

About Boehringer Ingelheim



Boehringer Ingelheim is a biopharmaceutical company active in both human and animal health. As one of the industry's top investors in research and development, the company focuses on developing innovative therapies that can improve and extend lives in areas of high unmet medical need. Independent since its foundation in 1885, Boehringer takes a long-term perspective, embedding sustainability along the entire value chain. Our approximately 54,500 employees serve over 130 markets to build a healthier and more sustainable tomorrow. Learn more at www.boehringer-ingelheim.com .

*Quek et al. (2022), a global review of 150 studies with more than 100,000 adults with overweight or obesity.



†Zhang et al. (2025), a cross-sectional analysis of NHANES 1988–1994 (n=13,148) and NHANES 2017–2020 (n=7432) data evaluating the prevalence of CVD among adults with MASLD.

Jennifer Forsyth



Director, Human Pharma Communications



USA, Corporate Affairs



T +1 (203) 791-5889



jennifer.forsyth@boehringer-ingelheim.com Boehringer Ingelheim



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Ridgefield, CT 06877 More information



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