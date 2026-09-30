Boehringer Ingelheim Canada extends global ‘Detect the SOS’ mission to address the uACR testing gap that leaves millions of Canadian patients vulnerable to undetected heart and kidney risks

BURLINGTON, ON, Sept. 29, 2026 /CNW/ -- Boehringer Ingelheim (Canada) Ltd. is extending the reach of the global Detect the SOS mission to close the urine albumin-to-creatinine ratio (uACR) testing gap so hidden cardiovascular (CV) risk can be identified and addressed earlier in millions of people living with hypertension, type 2 diabetes, or both.

The global partnership brings together Boehringer Ingelheim, the European Kidney Patients Federation, Mended Hearts Europe, and the World Heart Federation to address this critical testing gap by raising awareness of CV and kidney risks that often remain hidden, and to enable earlier diagnosis and action through uACR testing.2,3,4,1 In Canada, Boehringer Ingelheim Canada is honoured to bring together the HeartLife Foundation and Kidney Foundation of Canada to help expand the mission to Canadians.

"Many people don't realize just how connected the heart and kidneys are," said Marc Bains, Co-founder of the HeartLife Foundation. "When something is happening with one, it can affect the other. Symptoms like fatigue, shortness of breath, or swelling in your legs and ankles can be easy to brush off, but they can also be signs that something isn't right. That's why it's important to understand your risks, know your numbers, and ask questions about both your heart and kidney health. The more you understand about what's happening in your body, the better you can advocate for yourself and make decisions about your care"

"Early detection can change the course of kidney disease, but too many Canadians remain unaware they are at risk," said Elizabeth Myles, National Executive Director, The Kidney Foundation of Canada. "If you have diabetes, high blood pressure, or a family history of kidney disease, talk to your health care provider about your kidney health and whether testing is right for you. Two simple tests, a blood test (eGFR) and a urine test (uACR), can help detect kidney disease early, creating more opportunity to take action to protect your kidney and heart health."

A survey of 37,604 Canadians living with diabetes found that only 13 per cent received annual testing with both estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) and uACR to assess for CKD.2 Although guidelines recommend regular uACR testing for individuals with hypertension and/or type 2 diabetes, the test is underutilized. More than 50% of people at risk of chronic kidney disease (CKD) miss out on this vital and simple test.2,3

"The kidneys often send an SOS warning long before a cardiovascular event occurs, but these signals can be missed if we are not looking for them," said Dr. Shelley Zieroth, heart failure cardiologist, Professor and Clinician Scientist at the University of Manitoba, and Head of the Medical Heart Function Program at Heart Care Manitoba. "A simple uACR test can reveal early kidney and vascular damage, providing an important window into a person's cardiovascular health and helping identify hidden risk before it leads to serious disease progression, heart failure, heart attack or stroke."

uACR is a vital test for uncovering hidden cardiovascular risk



A uACR test helps uncover hidden CV risk by identifying albuminuria.3,5,11,4 Albuminuria is an early warning sign that the vascular system has been under pressure, causing protein to leak into the urine. It signals the extent of vascular damage, alongside the risk of heart attack, stroke, and heart failure.5,13 Higher levels of albuminuria correlate with higher clinical risk; when uACR levels reach ≥3 mg/mmol, the risk of heart failure increases by over 90%, the risk of cardiovascular death by over 70% and the risk of heart attack and stroke by over 60%.5

About Detect the SOS



Through Detect the SOS, Boehringer Ingelheim Canada aims to encourage Canadians living with hypertension and/or type 2 diabetes to speak with a healthcare professional about their individual heart and kidney health risks, including whether uACR testing may be appropriate for them. Patients or those at-risk can learn more at https://detectthesos.ca/.

About Boehringer Ingelheim (Canada) Ltd.



Boehringer Ingelheim is a biopharmaceutical company active in both human and animal health. As one of the industry's top investors in research and development, the company focuses on developing innovative therapies that can improve and extend lives in areas of high unmet medical need. Independent since its foundation in 1885, Boehringer takes a long-term perspective, embedding sustainability along the entire value chain. Our approximately 54,300 employees serve over 130 markets to build a healthier and more sustainable tomorrow. The Canadian headquarters of Boehringer Ingelheim was established in 1972 in Montreal, Quebec and is now located in Burlington, Ontario. Boehringer Ingelheim employs approximately 500 people across Canada. Learn more at www.boehringer-ingelheim.com/ca.

References

________________________________ 1 Barzilay J, et al. J Am Heart Assoc. 2024;13(2):e03013. 2 Black, J, et al. Screening and Diagnosis of Chronic Kidney Disease in Adults Living With Diabetes: A Retrospective Cohort Study Using the Canadian Primary Care Sentinel Surveillance Network. Available at: https://www.canadianjournalofdiabetes.com/article/S1499-2671(24)00144-8/fulltext. Accessed September 2026. 3 Kostev K, et al. Medicina. 2025;61:843. 4 National Kidney Foundation. Albuminuria. Available at: https://www.kidney.org/kidney-topics/albuminuria-proteinuria. Accessed September 2026. 5 Writing Group for the CKD Prognosis Consortium. Estimated Glomerular Filtration Rate, Albuminuria, and Adverse Outcomes: An Individual-Participant Data Meta-Analysis. JAMA. 2023;330(13):1266–1277.





SOURCE Boehringer Ingelheim Canada Ltd.