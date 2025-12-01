SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Boehringer Ingelheim announces appointment to Board of Managing Directors

December 1, 2025 | 
2 min read

  • Harsha Deshmukh has been appointed a member of the Board of Managing Directors with responsibility for IT and Global Business Services effective 1 February 2026 


Boehringer Ingelheim announced today that the Shareholders’ Committee has appointed Harsha Deshmukh to the Board of Managing Directors. Effective 1 February 2026, Harsha Deshmukh will lead the IT and Global Business Services functions focusing on digital transformation and driving the further development of business services at the company. IT and Global Business Services, which so far were part of the Group Functions Division, will be set up as a separate Board Division. 

Commenting on the appointment, Hubertus von Baumbach, Chairman of the Boehringer Shareholders’ Committee said: “We warmly welcome Harsha Deshmukh. With his extensive experience in fostering innovation, he will help drive our journey of transformation – a transformation in the interest of patients. We know that in this process of continuous improvement we can rely on the proven skills, the contributions and the high commitment of each individual in our organization.” 

Chairman of the Board of Managing Directors Shashank Deshpande added: “I am excited to welcome Harsha to Boehringer Ingelheim. His appointment strengthens our capabilities in the important segments of IT and services, two areas that are critical elements to underpin our future growth.” 

Harsha Deshmukh will join Boehringer Ingelheim from Infineon Technologies AG in Munich, where he most recently was Executive Vice President & Chief Information Officer. He holds degrees in Electronics, Human Resources and Global Management from the University of Mumbai, Babson College and INSEAD. 



Harsha Deshmukh 

Diploma Engineering and Industrial Electronics, MBA Human Resources Management (University of Mumbai), Global Management (Babson College and INSEAD) 

Professional milestones 

2021 – present Executive Vice President & Chief Information Officer, Infineon Technologies AG, Munich, Germany 

2009 – 2021 Senior Vice President Information Technology, Infineon Technologies AG, Munich, Germany 

2001 – 2009 Director of Supply Chain Applications, Infineon Technologies, Munich, Germany 

1999 – 2001 Senior Consultant Advanced Planning Systems, Siemens Information Management Systems, Mumbai, India 

1989 – 1999 Manager Manufacturing Automation, Mukand Ltd., Mumbai, India 


About Boehringer Ingelheim 

Boehringer Ingelheim is a biopharmaceutical company active in both human and animal health. As one of the industry’s top investors in research and development, the company focuses on developing innovative therapies that can improve and extend lives in areas of high unmet medical need. Independent since its foundation in 1885, Boehringer takes a long-term perspective, embedding sustainability along the entire value chain. Our approximately 54,500 employees serve over 130 markets to build a healthier and more sustainable tomorrow. Learn more at www.boehringer-ingelheim.com.


