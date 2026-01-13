Boehringer Ingelheim and CommonSpirit Health Collaborate to Improve Cardio-Kidney-Metabolic Screening and Diagnosis in Vulnerable Populations

A strategic partnership with CommonSpirit Health aims to increase adherence to evidence-based guidelines (EBGs), improving screening and diagnosis of cardio-kidney-metabolic (CKM) diseases

The CARES Program in Chattanooga, TN and Omaha, NE serves as a blueprint for sustainable solutions co-created alongside local communities

RIDGEFIELD, Conn., Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Boehringer Ingelheim and the Lloyd H. Dean Institute at CommonSpirit Health, announced a new collaboration to address cardiovascular, kidney, and metabolic (CKM) care. Beginning in Chattanooga, Tennessee and Omaha, Nebraska, the program, Community-led Approach to IncRease CKM AwarEnesS (CARES) aims to implement evidence-based guidelines (EBG) to improve screening and diagnosis for individuals at risk for or living with CKM diseases, including cardiovascular disease, chronic kidney disease and diabetes.

CKM diseases are a growing national health crisis for all those who are at-risk in the United States. Around 70 million Americans are living with CKM diseases,1 and of those, 35 million have chronic kidney disease.2 What's more, some populations are at higher risk for kidney disease. Black, Hispanic and Latin American communities are likely to have a greater incidence of risk factors for kidney disease and more barriers to accessing primary care.3 In fact, Black Americans are about four times more likely and Hispanic/Latin Americans are about two times more likely to have kidney failure compared to white Americans, according to the United States Renal Data System.4

Clinicians' consistent adherence to guidelines remains challenging, with data showing adherence rates often range from 50 to 80 percent.5 Partnering with local communities, the CARES program seeks to develop a community- and clinician-informed CKM training program for primary care providers that equips them with EBGs and screening expertise. Known as The Common Good CKM & Diagnosis Training, the program aims to boost CKM screening and diagnosis, empower patients and improve health outcomes for all at-risk individuals.

"We know that vulnerable communities face a disproportionate burden of CKM diseases. Furthermore, consistent adherence to EBGs still remains a challenge," said Celeste Woolfork, Director of More Health at Boehringer Ingelheim. "Through implementing EBGs for diagnosing and screening CKM diseases — from diabetes to chronic kidney disease — CARES seeks to improve access to early diagnosis for individuals at risk and improve long-term outcomes. This goes beyond a single initiative — it's a blueprint for healthcare systems interested in addressing early screening for CKM diseases."

Chattanooga and Omaha were selected after a comprehensive evaluation of CommonSpirit's expansive healthcare system across 24 states. These cities emerged as optimal locations based on a rigorous assessment, aligning well with CARES' goals.

"CARES places community at the center of its efforts, engaging local leaders, healthcare professionals and residents to co-create actionable solutions tailored to their unique needs," said Dr. Alisahah Jackson, President of the Lloyd H. Dean Institute for Humankindness & Health Justice. "CARES highlights the crucial role of collaboration between healthcare organizations and community partners. By engaging those directly impacted, the partnership aims to co-create sustainable, culturally humble solutions for lasting change in the prevention and management of CKM diseases."

CKM diseases place a severe burden on patients, communities and health systems alike. This community-centered partnership combines forces with the goal of reducing this burden and is a commitment to improving patient outcomes through sustainable, community-driven solutions that improve access to early screening and diagnosis of CKM diseases.

For more information about the Lloyd H. Dean Institute for Humankindness & Health Justice, please visit https://www.commonspirit.org/lloyd-dean-institute.

For more information about Boehringer Ingelheim's commitment to vulnerable populations, please visit Boehringer-Ingelheim.com.

Boehringer Ingelheim is a biopharmaceutical company active in both human and animal health. As one of the industry's top investors in research and development, the company focuses on developing innovative therapies that can improve and extend lives in areas of high unmet medical need. Independent since its foundation in 1885, Boehringer takes a long-term perspective, embedding sustainability along the entire value chain. Our approximately 54,500 employees serve over 130 markets to build a healthier and more sustainable tomorrow. Learn more at boehringer-ingelheim.com/us.

Inspired by faith. Driven by innovation. Powered by humankindness. CommonSpirit Health is building a healthier future for all through its integrated health services. As one of the nation's largest nonprofit Catholic healthcare organizations, CommonSpirit Health delivers more than 20 million patient encounters annually through more than 2,300 clinics, care sites and 138 hospital-based locations, in addition to its home-based services and virtual care offerings. CommonSpirit has more than 160,000 employees, 45,000 nurses and 25,000 physicians and advanced practice providers across 24 states and contributes more than $5 billion annually in charity care, community benefits, and unreimbursed government programs. Together with our patients, physicians, partners, and communities, we are creating a more just, equitable, and innovative healthcare delivery system. Learn more at commonspirit.org.

Jason Ginenthal



+1 (215) 840-1107



jason.ginenthal@boehringer-ingelheim.com

mediainquiries@commonspirit.org

