Boehringer Ingelheim advances cancer antibody-drug conjugate portfolio with asset from AimedBio

Collaboration and license agreement will advance Boehringer’s expanding antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) portfolio with a new asset expected to enter first-in-human studies next year .

New, potentially best-in-class ADC is targeting a tumor selective marker present in a broad spectrum of cancers with high medical need.

Ingelheim, Germany, and Seoul, Korea, 15 October 2025 – Boehringer Ingelheim and AimedBio, a biotechnology company specializing in the development of antibody-based therapeutics, today announced a global collaboration and licensing agreement to develop a novel antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapy for a broad range of cancers. The agreement further strengthens Boehringer's growing ADC portfolio, driven by its subsidiary, NBE Therapeutics, to achieve the company’s aim of transforming the lives of people with cancer.

“ADCs are a powerful therapeutic approach that combines biological precision with chemical potency,” said Vittoria Zinzalla, Global Head of Experimental Medicine at Boehringer Ingelheim. “Targeting the specific cancer surface marker with AimedBio’s ADC may expand precision medicine treatment options for currently hard to treat cancers and potentially deliver meaningful benefit to patients. We are proud to move this program into the clinic as part of our mission to transform cancer care.”

ADCs harness the specificity of monoclonal antibodies and the potency of cytotoxic agents – in this case a derivative of exatecan – to selectively target and eliminate cancer cells while minimizing damage to healthy tissue. The ADC developed by AimedBio targets a protein that is highly expressed across a broad spectrum of cancers, minimally present in normal tissues, and plays a significant role in tumor growth, metastasis and resistance to therapy. Targeting this protein with an ADC is expected to enable highly specific cytotoxic action against the tumor cells, enhancing efficacy and supporting better outcomes for patients.

“We believe this program has the potential to transform the treatment landscape for many cancers that currently lack effective options. Partnering with Boehringer will help advance this program with the speed, scale, and expertise needed to validate this novel target and approach,” said Do-Hyun Nam, CTO of AimedBio. “Boehringer’s strong commitment to next-generation cancer therapies makes them the ideal partner to carry this program forward into the clinic and beyond.”

Under the terms of the agreement, AimedBio is entitled to receive up to $991 million in total, including an upfront payment, development and regulatory milestones, and commercial milestones, as well as separate royalty payments on net sales.

Boehringer Ingelheim

Boehringer Ingelheim is a biopharmaceutical company active in both human and animal health. As one of the industry’s top investors in research and development, the company focuses on developing innovative therapies that can improve and extend lives in areas of high unmet medical need. Independent since its foundation in 1885, Boehringer Ingelheim takes a long-term perspective, embedding sustainability along the entire value chain. More than 53,500 employees serve over 130 markets to build a healthier, more sustainable and equitable tomorrow. Learn more at https://www.boehringer-ingelheim.com (Global) or https://www.boehringer-ingelheim.com/uk (UK).

About AimedBio

Founded in 2018 as a spin-off from Samsung Medical Center, AimedBio is a partnered clinical-stage biotech advancing an out-licensed ADC currently in a clinical trial. The company specializes in antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) and antibody-based cancer therapies, distinguished by its integration of patient-derived data and samples throughout the development process to enhance precision and clinical relevance. By working closely with clinicians, AimedBio focuses on high-priority medical needs and leverages both clinical and public data to identify effective gene targets. Its proprietary antibody panning method with patient-derived cells (PDCs) enhances ADC precision, reduces trial attrition, and improves predictions of drug efficacy and safety—thereby accelerating development timelines.

Intended Audiences Notice

This press release is issued from our Corporate Headquarters in Ingelheim, Germany and is intended to provide information about our global business. Please be aware that information relating to the approval status and labels of approved products may vary from country to country, and a country-specific press release on this topic may have been issued in the countries where we do business.

