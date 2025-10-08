Bluejay Therapeutics Announces Data Presentations in Chronic Hepatitis D (CHD) and Chronic Hepatitis B (CHB) at Upcoming American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD) The Liver Meeting® 2025

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bluejay Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing potentially life-changing therapeutics for serious viral and liver diseases, today announced upcoming presentations highlighting new data from its chronic hepatitis D (CHD) and chronic hepatitis B (CHB) programs at the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD) The Liver Meeting®, taking place November 7-11, 2025 in Washington, D.C. The presentations will include an oral presentation of Week 48 data from the Phase 2 study of brelovitug (BJT-778) as a monotherapy treatment for CHD.

Brelovitug is an investigational monoclonal antibody that targets the surface antigen on both hepatitis D and hepatitis B viruses. Global pivotal clinical trials for brelovitug are currently underway, including AZURE-1, evaluating brelovitug as a monotherapy treatment for CHD compared to delayed treatment, and AZURE-2, evaluating brelovitug compared to Hepcludex® (bulevirtide) for CHD.

“These presentations showcase the progress we are making on bringing a new treatment option to patients with chronic hepatitis D, a condition with significant unmet need,” said Keting Chu, M.D., Ph.D., Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Bluejay Therapeutics. “Additionally, we look forward to sharing new data for BJT-628, a liver-targeted HBV transcript inhibitor we are investigating as part of a potential regimen to achieve functional cure of hepatitis B. BJT-628 is the first investigational compound developed with Bluejay’s Liver-Targeting Advanced Platform (L-TAP).”

Oral presentation details are as follows:

Title: Brelovitug (BJT-778) Monotherapy Achieved 100% Virologic Response in Patients with Chronic Hepatitis D (CHD): On Treatment Week 48 Phase 2 Study Results

Presentation number: 0009

Session: Clinical Plenary #2

Date: Monday, November 10

Time: 8:30 am-8:45 am ET

Presenter: Kosh Agarwal, BMed Sci (Hons) M.D., FRCP, Institute of Liver Studies, King’s College Hospital, London, UK

Poster presentation details are as follows:

Title: Brelovitug (BJT-778) Binds a Conformational Epitope Highly Conserved Across HBV Genotypes

Presentation number: 1207

Session: Poster Session I (Hepatitis B [1118-1367])

Date: Friday, November 7

Time: 8:00 am – 5:00 pm ET

Presenter: Craig Pace, Ph.D.

Title: Safety and Pharmacokinetics of BJT-628, an Orally Available Liver-Targeted HBV Transcript Inhibitor for the Treatment of Chronic Hepatitis B in Healthy Volunteers

Presentation number: 1228

Session: Poster Session I (Hepatitis B [1118-1367])

Date: Friday, November 7

Time: 8:00 am – 5:00 pm ET

Presenter: Edward J. Gane, M.D., FAASLD

Title: Immune Complexes of BJT-778 Enhance Cross-Presentation of HBsAg and Activation of CD8+ T Cells

Presentation number: 1312

Session: Poster Session I (Hepatitis B [1118-1367])

Date: Friday, November 7

Time: 8:00 am – 5:00 pm ET

Presenter: Adam J. Gehring, Ph.D.

For more details about The Liver Meeting of AASLD, visit https://www.aasld.org/the-liver-meeting.

About Brelovitug (also known as BJT-778)

Brelovitug is an investigational, highly potent, pan-genotypic, fully human immunoglobulin G1 (IgG1) monoclonal antibody (mAb) that targets the surface antigen (anti-HBsAg) on both the hepatitis D virus (HDV) and the hepatitis B virus (HBV). Brelovitug is designed to neutralize and remove hepatitis B and hepatitis D virions and deplete HBsAg-containing subviral particles, which gives brelovitug a potentially advantageous safety profile and makes it a potentially efficacious treatment for chronic hepatitis D (CHD), a condition with urgent unmet medical need. In addition, brelovitug has shown immunomodulatory functions in chronic hepatitis B (CHB) patients, which may help to reconstitute antiviral immunity and contribute to functional cure for CHB when combined with other agents. In January 2025, brelovitug received FDA Breakthrough Therapy designation for the treatment of CHD. It has also received PRIME and Orphan designations from the European Medicines Agency. Bluejay Therapeutics owns the worldwide rights to brelovitug.

About Chronic Hepatitis D (CHD)

CHD, a coinfection that occurs in some people infected with the hepatitis B virus, is the most severe form of viral hepatitis due to the potential for rapid progression to liver cirrhosis, liver cancer and liver-related death. CHD affects approximately 7 million people globally. It is estimated that more than 50% of individuals with CHD will die of liver-related causes within 10 years of diagnosis. There are currently no approved treatments for CHD in the United States and most countries worldwide.

About Bluejay Therapeutics

Bluejay Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing potentially life-changing therapeutics for serious viral and liver diseases. The company is currently investigating brelovitug for the treatment of chronic hepatitis D (CHD) and chronic hepatitis B (CHB) viral infections. Additionally, Bluejay is advancing several innovative programs with the goal of developing a combination regimen to achieve a functional cure for chronic hepatitis B, including a proprietary TLR9 agonist (cavrotolimod) and a liver-targeted HBV transcript inhibitor (BJT-628). The company is also investigating BJT-188, a preclinical liver-targeted fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitor, for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH). For more information on Bluejay Therapeutics, please visit the company’s website at www.bluejaytx.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.

