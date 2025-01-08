BlackfinBio Ltd announces the acquisition of Parkinson’s IP patent portfolio from OXB

SHEFFIELD, United Kingdom, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackfinBio Ltd (BFB) a clinical stage gene therapy company focused on the development of treatments for rare neurological diseases has announced today that it has acquired the Parkinson’s patent portfolio from OXB.

BFB intends to initially develop this technology as part of its BFB-201 program focused on dopamine deficiency diseases.

Peter Nolan CEO of BFB said “We are delighted to take assignment of this patent portfolio which we look forward to developing as part of our BFB-201 program.”

Professor Mimoun Azzouz, Academic Founder of BFB said “We are excited to attract this assignment to the BFB pipeline, offering a fantastic opportunity to apply a single product across a wide range of dopamine deficiency diseases.”

About Blackfin Bio Ltd

BlackfinBio is a clinical gene therapy company focused on the development of treatments for rare neurological diseases. The pipeline comprises BFB-101, an IND stage AP4B1 replacement AAV gene therapy for Hereditary Spastic Paraplegia, sub-type 47 - an ultra-rare genetic neurological disease for which no treatment currently exists. BFB-201 is a preclinical stage gene therapy approach using a three gene fusion (AADC-TH-CH) to treat several dopamine deficiency disorders. For more information, please visit: https://blackfin.bio

