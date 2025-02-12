Bioxodes secures new funds to reach early 2025 milestones and pursue Series B financing

Bioxodes raises €2.7 million from existing investors in Series A extension

Interim data from BIRCH intracerebral hemorrhage (ICH) Phase 2a trial in Q1 2025

Recruitment of up to 16 additional patients continues in BIRCH

BIOX-101 Phase IIb ICH study preparations ongoing, to start upon close of Series B

Gosselies (Belgium), 12 February 2025 (08:30 am CET) – Bioxodes SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies for the prevention and treatment of thrombotic and inflammatory diseases, has raised €2.7 million from existing investors in an extension of its Series A funding round, now totaling about €15 million. The proceeds will allow the company to deliver full results from BIRCH, its Phase 2a trial of BIOX-101 to treat intracerebral hemorrhage (ICH), an orphan disease with no currently approved therapeutic intervention, and prepare for the launch of a potentially registrational Phase 2b trial of BIOX-101 for ICH.

“The Series A extension is an important financial commitment from our existing investors, and an invaluable sign of confidence in the future of Bioxodes,” said Marc Dechamps, Chief Executive Officer at Bioxodes. “We are at a crucial moment in the development of BIOX-101, a first-in-class therapeutic to treat the devastating effects of intracerebral hemorrhagic stroke, a high unmet medical need. In the first half of this year, we will update investors about a number of crucial milestones, including the strengthening of our top management, interim results from the BIRCH Phase 2a study, a decision about the Orphan Drug Designation of BIOX-101, and our Series B funding round.”

Recruitment for the randomized, open-label BIRCH trial is continuing after Bioxodes enrolled the first 16 patients in December. Bioxodes is planning to present an interim analysis of these patients when the data become available. Bioxodes is also expecting an imminent response from U.S. and EU regulators about its Orphan Drug Designation for BIOX-101, which it applied for in the fourth quarter of 2024. ICH is classified as an orphan disease in U.S. and Europe; drugs developed for orphan indications can have relatively rapid and cost-effective paths to market compared to other drugs. For example, the Phase 2b trial of BIOX-101 could be sufficient to register the product for marketing authorization before the end of this decade.

At the same time, Bioxodes is working to ramp up production of BIOX-101 for a potential registrational international Phase 2b trial, which it plans to launch early next year, with recruitment expected to start in the first quarter of 2027. The Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls (CMC) required to generate BIOX-101 for Phase 2b will take approximately a year to complete. Bioxodes is launching a series B funding round of about 50 million in Q2 2025, to support CMC and clinical development for BIOX-101, as well as to develop the drug candidate for additional indications including ischemic stroke and undisclosed thrombo-inflammatory diseases. In addition, Bioxodes will research other novel options to treat thrombotic and inflammatory diseases.

BIOX-101 is synthesized based on a small protein found in the saliva of the tick1. It is designed to reduce the harmful secondary brain injuries that occur after a hemorrhagic stroke. BIOX-101 has demonstrated striking benefits in preclinical proof-of-concept studies, including the prevention of blood clot formation, as well as a reduction in detrimental neuroinflammation after an ICH. Unlike anticoagulants currently marketed to prevent blood clot formation, BIOX-101 reduces clotting without increasing the risk of bleeding. BIOX-101 also inhibits the activation of neutrophils and their release of extracellular DNA filaments (called NETs), which can cause excessive inflammation, exacerbating brain damage and disrupting the blood-brain barrier

About Bioxodes

Bioxodes is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies for the prevention and treatment of thrombotic and inflammatory diseases. Since its founding in 2013, Bioxodes has developed its lead asset BIOX-101, a first-in-class drug candidate aimed at patients with thrombo-inflammatory disease. BIOX-101’s unique mechanism of action is the foundation of an innovative pipeline of drug candidates for the prevention of (thrombo-)inflammatory diseases. Worldwide, Bioxodes holds both granted and pending patents associated with BIOX-101. Bioxodes research is supported by the Walloon Region, and the company is registered in Belgium under number 825.151.779.

1 Ixodes ricinus

