Bioxodes appoints industry veteran Philippe Monteyne as chairman as it accelerates late-stage development of breakthrough stroke candidate

Former GSK and Sanofi executive, led Cervarix ® development and advanced pioneering therapies for rare diseases, decade of experience as venture capitalist

Strengthens Bioxodes leadership following encouraging Phase 2a interim data for lead candidate BIOX-101 in intracerebral hemorrhage

Phase 2b trial scheduled to begin in 2027 could be sufficient to submit for conditional marketing authorization in the U.S. and Europe

Gosselies, Belgium, 7 October 2025 (08:30 am CET) – Bioxodes SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies for the prevention and treatment of thrombotic and inflammatory diseases, today announced the appointment of Philippe Monteyne, MD, PhD, as chairman of its Board of Directors. Dr. Monteyne, a neurologist, has an extensive and successful track record as a life sciences investor and as a pharmaceutical executive, having held a range of senior industry positions and overseen the development and launch of multiple new medicines.

“The appointment of Philippe as Chairman is a great win for Bioxodes. His experience and track record in developing new therapies in areas of high unmet medical need will lend invaluable guidance to the company just as new data have confirmed the breakthrough potential of BIOX-101 in treating stroke. I’m looking forward to working with Philippe as we advance this first-in-class drug candidate through clinical trials, with the aim of commercialization, potentially as early as 2030,” said Marc Dechamps, Chief Executive Officer of Bioxodes. “We have benefited enormously from Pierre Detrixhe’s work as chairman of the company over the past years. I thank him for his contributions and I look forward to continue to work with him as a member of the Board of Directors,” he added.

Dr. Monteyne will assume his role immediately, as Bioxodes prepares for a potentially registrational global multi-center Phase 2b trial for its lead asset BIOX-101 in patients who suffered intracerebral hemorrhage (ICH). If successful, this trial could be sufficient to submit BIOX-101 for conditional marketing authorizations in the U.S. and Europe. The recombinant peptide will also be developed to treat acute ischemic stroke.

Dr. Monteyne is Senior Advisor for Life Sciences at AltamarCAM Partners, which has investments of more than 20.8 billion euros in private markets, and a member of the Investment Committee, former partner of their life science fund Aliath Bioventures in Barcelona, and a previous senior partner of Fund+, a private equity fund in Belgium. In industry, he held senior positions at SmithKline Beecham, GSK and Sanofi. At GSK, he was responsible for the development and launch of the company’s cervical cancer vaccine Cervarix®, and for the research that enabled the development of Strimvelis®, an autologous gene therapy for ADA-SCID, as well as Tegsedi®, an oligonucleotide to treat hATTR, another rare disease. He is a board member of several biotech companies in Belgium, France and Spain, and was a visiting professor of neurology at the Catholic University of Louvain (UCL, Belgium).

“Hemorrhagic stroke is an unmet medical need and one of the most pressing unresolved neurological problems science is facing. I’ve been very impressed by the Phase 2a results with BIOX-101, and I believe it could revolutionize treatment of stroke, offering a solution for a disorder that, unfortunately, often leads to crippling disabilities or death. With no approved therapies for hemorrhagic stroke available today, BIOX-101 promises a unique opportunity to help shape an entirely new market by arming physicians with a drug that may significantly reduce mortality and improve outcomes for this lethal disease,” said Philippe Monteyne.

In September, Bioxodes announced encouraging second interim results from its BIRCH Phase 2a clinical trial, confirming the breakthrough potential of BIOX-101. All patients treated with the candidate experienced a reduction in hematoma, a finding supported by biomarker measurements, all of which trended in support of the clinical observations. Functional outcomes were also encouraging, with signals of recovery appearing more favorable than those seen in the standard-of-care (SoC) control group, and more patients regaining independence on day 90 after BIOX-101 treatment than in the SoC group.





Intracerebral hemorrhage (ICH) is a devastating condition with no approved therapies, accounting for 40% of all stroke-related deaths, despite making up just 15% of cases. Mortality approaches 50 % at 30 days [1], and approximatively half of all ICH-related deaths happen within the first 24 hours [2]. Fewer than 20% of survivors achieve functional independence after six months, often due to secondary damage resulting from the untreatable bleeding and associated inflammation, which causes secondary ischemia, neuroinflammation and neuronal damage, amongst others.

BIOX-101 is a proprietary recombinant version of a small protein found in the saliva of the tick (Ixodes ricinus). It is designed to inhibit the harmful secondary effects of hemorrhagic stroke such as secondary ischemia, neuroinflammation and neuronal damage. Unlike currently marketed anticoagulants, BIOX-101 is an investigational anticoagulant that reduces clotting without increasing bleeding. It does this by targeting Factors XIa and XIIa of the intrinsic coagulation pathway. The product also exerts anti-inflammatory effects by inhibiting activation of neutrophils and their release of extracellular DNA filaments (called NETs), which can cause excessive inflammation, exacerbating brain damage and disrupting the blood-brain barrier. Bioxodes has completed a positive Phase 2a clinical proof of concept trial of BIOX-101 to treat ICH and is currently planning a Phase 2b trial in ICH and Phase 2 trials of BIOX-101 to treat acute ischemic stroke and an undisclosed indication.

1. McGurgan, I.J., et al., Acute intracerebral haemorrhage: diagnosis and management. Pract Neurol, 2020. 21(2): p. 128-36.

2. Hemphill, J.C., 3rd, et al., The ICH score: a simple, reliable grading scale for intracerebral hemorrhage. Stroke, 2001. 32(4): p. 891-7.



Bioxodes SA (www.bioxodes.com) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies for the prevention and treatment of thrombotic and inflammatory diseases. The company’s lead asset, BIOX-101, is a first-in-class drug candidate being developed to treat stroke. BIOX-101’s unique mechanism of action is the foundation of an innovative pipeline of drug candidates for treatment and prevention of thromboinflammatory diseases. Worldwide, Bioxodes holds both granted and pending patents associated with BIOX-101. Bioxodes research is supported by the Walloon Region (SPW Recherche), and the company is registered in Belgium under number 825.151.779.

HEAD OFFICES

BioPark Charleroi-Bruxelles Sud

Rue Santos-Dumont, 1

6041 Gosselies, Belgium

+32 496 59 03 54

investment@bioxodes.com MEDIA RELATIONS, BELGIUM

Alexandra Schiettekatte

communication@bioxodes.com

+32 476 65 04 38







INVESTOR RELATIONS

Giovanni Ca’ Zorzi

Cohesion Bureau

giovanni.cazorzi@cohesionbureau.com MEDIA RELATIONS, INTERNATIONAL

Douwe Miedema

Cohesion Bureau

douwe.miedema@cohesionbureau.com

Attachments