Biovica receives expanded work order from clinical-stage oncology company for next-generation CDK inhibitor program

Biovica International (STO:BIOVIC-B)(STO:BIOVIC.B)(FRA:9II) - Biovica, active in blood-based cancer monitoring, today announced an expansion of an existing Pharma Services work order from a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a next-generation CDK inhibitor for solid tumors. The expanded work order amounts to approximately USD 75,000 (SEK 700,000).

The company has previously engaged Biovica in multiple projects related to its leading oncology program, and the current expansion represents the fourth work order between the parties, reflecting continued expansion of the collaboration.

The expanded collaboration was initiated following promising initial TKa biomarker findings generated within the ongoing Phase I program, which led to broader integration of longitudinal TKa testing to further evaluate biological drug activity and proliferation dynamics during treatment.

DiviTum® TKa has also been used within the partner's IND-enabling development activities as part of the translational biomarker package supporting the program's progression into clinical development.

"Supporting pharmaceutical companies in early oncology drug development has become an increasingly important part of our Pharma Services business. This expanded collaboration reflects the growing interest in using DiviTum TKa as a pharmacodynamic biomarker to measure cell proliferation, support dose optimization, and support assessment of biological treatment effect during clinical development. The decision to expand TKa testing based on the initial results further supports its potential value in next-generation targeted therapy development," said Henrik Winther, SVP Pharma Services at Biovica.

"Biovica is seeing strong momentum in its Pharma Services business, with new work orders totaling close to SEK 2 million signed during the past two months. This reflects increasing customer engagement and growing interest in DiviTum TKa as a biomarker solution in oncology drug development. We see this as an important step in building a more scalable Pharma Services business," said Theis Kipling, CEO of Biovica.

Contact

Theis Kipling, CEO

Telefon: +46 (0) 76 666 36 52

E-post: theis.kipling@biovica.com

Biovica - Treatment decisions with greater confidence

Biovica develops and commercializes blood-based biomarker assays that help oncologists monitor cancer progression. Biovica's assay, DiviTum® TKa, measures cell proliferation by detecting the TKa biomarker in the bloodstream. The assay has demonstrated its ability to provide insight to therapy effectiveness in several clinical trials. The first application for the DiviTum® TKa test is treatment monitoring of patients with metastatic breast cancer. Biovica's vision is: "Improved care for cancer patients." Biovica collaborates with world-leading cancer institutes and pharmaceutical companies. DiviTum® TKa has received FDA 510(k) clearance in the US and is CE-marked in the EU. Biovica's shares are traded on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (BIOVIC B). FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit: www.biovica.com

Attachments

Biovica receives expanded work order from clinical-stage oncology company for next-generation CDK inhibitor program

SOURCE: Biovica International

View the originalon ACCESS Newswire