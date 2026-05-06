Biovica International AB Announces Change in Executive Management

Biovica International (STO:BIOVIC-B) (STO:BIOVIC.B) (FRA:9II) - Biovica International AB ("Biovica") today announces that the company's Chief Financial Officer, Anders Morén, has resigned on his own initiative to pursue independent business activities.

Anders Morén will remain in his role during his agreed six-month notice period to ensure an orderly handover.

The Company has initiated the recruitment process to appoint a successor and will inform the market when further information is available.

CEO Theis Kipling comments:

"Anders has been a highly valued member of the executive management team and has made significant contributions to Biovica's financial structure, governance, and the company's international development. We thank Anders for his important contributions and look forward to continued collaboration during the transition period."

Anders Morén comments:

"I am very grateful for the inspiring and rewarding years I have had at Biovica. It has been a privilege to work together with such an engaged, competent, and dedicated team. I am proud of what we have achieved together and wish the company continued success going forward."

The Chair Fredrik Alpsten comments:

"The Board has really appreciated Anders and wish him good luck in his future endeavors"