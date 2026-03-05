BioVersys to Report Its Full Year 2025 Financial Results, Provide a Business Update and Host a Conference Call

BASEL, Switzerland, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioVersys AG (SIX: BIOV), a multi-asset, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on research and development of novel antibacterial products for serious life-threatening infections caused by multidrug-resistant (MDR) bacteria, announced today the reporting of its Full Year 2025 financial results, along with a business update and the hosting of an investor, analyst and media conference call.

The company will publish its Full Year 2025 financial results on March 18, 2026. On the reporting date, BioVersys will issue a press release at 7:00 AM CET / 2:00 AM ET.

Following the release, BioVersys will host a conference call and webcast on March 18, 2026 at 2:00 PM CET / 9:00 AM ET where management will review the financial results, provide a business update, outline its strategic outlook and where investors, analysts and journalists will be able to ask questions.

Details of the conference call and webcast:

Conference Call Registration: Link





Important Note: Participants joining the conference call are kindly asked to mute their browser audio during the session.

About BioVersys

BioVersys AG is a multi-asset, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing novel antibacterial products for serious life-threatening infections caused by multi-drug resistant (“MDR”) bacteria. Derived from the company’s two internal technology platforms (TRIC and Ansamycin Chemistry), candidates are designed and developed to overcome resistance mechanisms, block virulence production and directly affect the pathogenesis of harmful bacteria towards the identification of new treatment options in the antimicrobial and microbiome fields. This enables BioVersys to address the high unmet medical need for new treatments against life-threatening resistant bacterial infections and bacteria-exacerbated chronic inflammatory microbiome disorders. The company’s most advanced research and development programs address nosocomial infections of Acinetobacter baumannii (BV100, Phase 3 ongoing), and tuberculosis (alpibectir, Phase 2b, in collaboration with GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) and a consortium of the University of Lille, France). BioVersys is located in the biotech hub of Basel, Switzerland.

BioVersys contact

Hernan Levett, CFO

Tel. +41 61 633 22 50

Mail: Hernan.levett@bioversys.com Anca Cighi, Investor Relations and Communications

Tel. +41 61 551 24 39

Mail: anca.cighi@bioversys.com



For media: media@bioversys.com Website: www.bioversys.com

X: https://x.com/Bioversys LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/bioversys-ag

Disclaimer

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements, such as "believe", "assume", "expect", "forecast", "project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar expressions concerning BioVersys and its business, including with respect to the progress, timing and completion of research, development and clinical studies for product candidates. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of BioVersys to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. BioVersys is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.