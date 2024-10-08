BioVaxys Engages Dr. Rajkannan Rajagopalan as Vaccine Formulations Advisor

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 8, 2024 /CNW/ -- BioVaxys Technology Corp. (CSE: BIOV) (FRA: 5LB) (OTCQB: BVAXF) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has engaged Rajkannan Rajagopalan, PhD, as Advisor for development and production of the Company’s DPX™ formulations.

Dr. Rajagopalan has a PhD in Pharmaceutical Chemistry/Physical Chemistry, with over 20 years of experience in nanoparticles formulation development for biomolecules (peptides, proteins, nucleic acids, VLPs, mAbs) delivery to treat cancer, infectious diseases and autoimmune disorders. Most recently, Dr. Rajagopalan was Senior Director of Formulation Development at IMV, Inc., where he developed DPX-based vaccines to treat breast, ovarian, bladder and hard to reach cancers; and DPX-based RSV, Anthrax, ZIKA, Ebola, Tuberculosis and SARS infectious disease vaccines, as well as VLP-encapsulated DPX vaccines to treat Malaria and RSV infections. He also developed the DPX formulations for SurMAGE and KRAS/BRAS antigens to treat bladder and colorectal cancers, and formulation technology to deliver multiple peptides (up to 25 neoantigens) in a single DPX formulation for personalized cancer treatment, and an emulsion technology to co-deliver both small molecules chemotherapeutics and antibodies together for cancer treatments. In addition, Dr. Rajagopalan established that DPX technology can be used as a thermostable platform for vaccines with the inclusion of right additives (sugars and biodegradable polymers). Dr. Rajagopalan holds multiple patents to treat cancer and infectious diseases using DPX technology for the delivery of peptides, proteins, nucleic acids and small molecules. Dr. Rajagopalan currently works for Toralgen Inc., as VP Formulation/Manufacturing and Scientific Development, overseeing the formulation development and CMC activities for the oral delivery of GLP-1 peptides and mAbs.

Kenneth Kovan, BioVaxys President & Chief Operating Officer, stated, “We are very pleased to significantly expand our internal capabilities with the addition of Dr. Rajagopalan. He is a significant addition to our team, where in the near term he will assist with development of DPX formulations for our peanut allergy vaccine program with McMaster University, our planned preclinical studies of DPX/mRNA vaccines, as well as continued Phase 1 studies in oncology and infectious disease and expansion into new opportunities with DPX. As Dr. Rajagopalan was instrumental in the development of liposomes-based vaccine technology licensed to SpayVac and Zoetis for animal vaccines, he will be a tremendous help for our two current licensees. Dr. Rajagopalan will also help BioVaxys establish its own non-GLP clinical supply facility for production of DPX formulations.”

Dr. Rajagopalan joins Brittany Davison, a Chartered Professional Accountant and owner of Davison CPA Consulting Inc., as an Advisor with BioVaxys from the former IMV, Inc. where she previously served as Chief Accounting Officer and Acting Chief Financial Officer.

About BioVaxys Technology Corp.

BioVaxys Technology Corp. (www.biovaxys.com) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving patient lives with novel immunotherapies based on its DPX™ immune-educating technology platform and its HapTenix© “neoantigen” tumor cell construct platform, for treating cancers, infectious disease, antigen desensitization for food allergy, and other immunological diseases. Through a differentiated mechanism of action, the DPX™ platform delivers instruction to the immune system to generate a specific, robust, and persistent immune response. The Company’s clinical stage pipeline includes maveropepimut-S (MVP-S), based on the DPX™ platform, and is in Phase II clinical development for advanced Relapsed-Refractory Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma (DLBCL) and platinum resistant Ovarian Cancer. MVP-S delivers antigenic peptides from survivin, a well-recognized cancer antigen commonly overexpressed in advanced cancers, and also delivers an innate immune activator and a universal CD4 T cell helper peptide. MVP-S has been well tolerated and has demonstrated defined clinical benefit in multiple cancer indications as well as the activation of a targeted and sustained, survivin-specific anti-tumor immune response. BioVaxys is also developing DPX™+SurMAGE, a dual-targeted immunotherapy combining antigenic peptides for both the survivin and MAGE-A9 cancer proteins to elicit immune responses to these two distinct cancer antigens simultaneously, DPX™-RSV for Respiratory Syncytial Virus, and BVX-0918, a personalized immunotherapeutic vaccine using its proprietary HapTenix© “neoantigen” tumor cell construct platform for refractive late-stage ovarian cancer. BioVaxys common shares are listed on the CSE under the stock symbol “BIOV” and trade on the Frankfurt Bourse (FRA: 5LB) and in the US (OTCQB: BVAXF). For more information, visit www.biovaxys.com and connect with us on X and LinkedIn.

