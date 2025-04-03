Biotia Announces Collaboration with Mayo Clinic to Advance Microbial Identification for Infectious Disease Diagnostics

NEW YORK, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Biotia today announced a joint development agreement with Mayo Clinic to propel precision medicine in infectious disease diagnostics. This collaboration seeks to combine Mayo Clinic’s clinical expertise and diagnostics with Biotia’s innovative microbial analytics platform to enhance patient care through faster, more accurate, and comprehensive infectious disease diagnostic solutions.

The collaboration aims to address one of the most pressing challenges in modern healthcare: timely and precise identification of infectious pathogens. With the rise of global pandemics, antimicrobial resistance, and emerging pathogens, healthcare systems worldwide are increasingly dependent on advanced diagnostic tools to guide clinical decisions.

Advancing Infectious Disease Diagnostics

Biotia’s cutting-edge AI-powered sequence analysis capabilities will be used to identify and characterize pathogens isolated from clinical specimens, providing laboratories and clinicians with detailed strain level pathogen identities and actionable information. Mayo Clinic will contribute its expertise in microbial diagnostics, clinical application, data interpretation, and patient care to ensure the solutions are optimized for real-world clinical use.

Biotia’s platform integrates next-generation sequencing with a curated pathogen database and advanced bioinformatics, delivering rapid and reliable results that empower clinicians to make informed treatment decisions.

Shared Vision for the Future

“Together, we aim to reduce diagnostic uncertainty, enhance patient outcomes, and tackle global health challenges using precision diagnostics,” said Dr. Niamh O’Hara, CEO and Cofounder of Biotia.

The collaboration is expected to yield new diagnostic solutions that will be piloted at Mayo Clinic, with the potential for broader deployment across healthcare systems worldwide.

