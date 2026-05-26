Biotechnology Market Accelerates Toward USD 6.34 Trillion by 2035 as AI, Gene Editing, and Advanced Biologics Reshape Global Healthcare

According to Precedence Research, the biotechnology market size is stood at USD 1.77 trillion in 2025 and predicted to increase from USD 2.02 trillion in 2026 to approximately USD 6.34 trillion by 2035, representing a strong CAGR of 13.61% from 2026 to 2035.

The biotechnology industry is entering a transformative phase as artificial intelligence, gene editing, and advanced biologics reshape how therapies are discovered, developed, and commercialized worldwide. Growing demand for precision medicine, regenerative therapies, and next-generation biologics is accelerating innovation across healthcare, agriculture, and industrial biotechnology applications.

From molecular design to patient bedside, AI is transforming biotechnology from slow, traditional research and development into a fast-paced, autonomous digital engine, reducing years of drug discovery to months. By integrating generative AI, automated robotics, and multimodal platforms, companies are streamlining target identification, de novo engineering, and clinical trials. This shift from isolated pilots to mission-critical infrastructure is speeding up the journey from lab to patient, turning biotech firms into intelligent organizations.



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Biotechnology is rapidly evolving into an AI-native industry where automation, predictive analytics, and advanced biologics are fundamentally changing the economics of drug discovery and precision medicine, said a Rohan Patil, Principal Consultant at Precedence Research. The next wave of biotech leaders will be defined not only by scientific innovation, but also by their ability to integrate AI, scalable biomanufacturing, and data-driven clinical development into a unified commercialization strategy.

Biotechnology Market Key Takeaways

🔹North America dominated with the largest market share of 37.42% in 2025.

🔹Asia Pacific is anticipated to have the fastest growth with a notable CAGR of 14.8% between 2026 and 2035.

🔹By application, the bio-pharmacy segment captured the highest market share of 42% in 2025.

🔹By application, the bioinformatics segment is poised to grow at a healthy CAGR of 13.2% between 2026 and 2035.

🔹By technology, the tissue engineering and regeneration segment contributed the highest market share of 19.17% in 2025.

🔹By technology, the chromatography segment is growing at a strong CAGR of 15.1% between 2026 and 2035.

Market Overview: The New Era of Advanced Biologics

The global biotechnology market includes industries developing products using living organisms, cells, and biological systems for healthcare, agriculture, and industrial uses. It is experiencing rapid, innovation-driven growth, leveraging CRISPR, genomics, and advanced biomanufacturing to revolutionize healthcare, agriculture, and industry.

Driven by rising demand for personalized medicines, gene therapies, and sustainable agricultural tools, this high-growth sector attracts significant investment to meet the need for sophisticated, living-system-based solutions.

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Why Biotechnology Matters Now?

The rising global burden of chronic diseases, aging populations, increasing cancer prevalence, and demand for personalized medicine are accelerating the adoption of advanced biotechnology solutions worldwide.

Governments and healthcare systems are increasingly prioritizing biologics, gene therapies, and AI-assisted diagnostics to improve treatment outcomes while reducing long-term healthcare costs. Simultaneously, biotechnology is becoming central to food security, environmental sustainability, and bio-based industrial manufacturing.

Growing regulatory support for biologics, gene therapies, and rare disease treatments is further accelerating biotechnology innovation globally. Fast-track approvals, orphan drug designations, and breakthrough therapy pathways offered by regulatory agencies such as the U.S. FDA are enabling faster commercialization of next-generation therapeutics.