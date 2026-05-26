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Biotechnology Market Accelerates Toward USD 6.34 Trillion by 2035 as AI, Gene Editing, and Advanced Biologics Reshape Global Healthcare

May 26, 2026 | 
1 min read

According to Precedence Research, the biotechnology market size is stood at USD 1.77 trillion in 2025 and predicted to increase from USD 2.02 trillion in 2026 to approximately USD 6.34 trillion by 2035, representing a strong CAGR of 13.61% from 2026 to 2035.

The biotechnology industry is entering a transformative phase as artificial intelligence, gene editing, and advanced biologics reshape how therapies are discovered, developed, and commercialized worldwide. Growing demand for precision medicine, regenerative therapies, and next-generation biologics is accelerating innovation across healthcare, agriculture, and industrial biotechnology applications.

From molecular design to patient bedside, AI is transforming biotechnology from slow, traditional research and development into a fast-paced, autonomous digital engine, reducing years of drug discovery to months. By integrating generative AI, automated robotics, and multimodal platforms, companies are streamlining target identification, de novo engineering, and clinical trials. This shift from isolated pilots to mission-critical infrastructure is speeding up the journey from lab to patient, turning biotech firms into intelligent organizations.


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Biotechnology is rapidly evolving into an AI-native industry where automation, predictive analytics, and advanced biologics are fundamentally changing the economics of drug discovery and precision medicine, said a Rohan Patil, Principal Consultant at Precedence Research. The next wave of biotech leaders will be defined not only by scientific innovation, but also by their ability to integrate AI, scalable biomanufacturing, and data-driven clinical development into a unified commercialization strategy.

Biotechnology Market Key Takeaways

🔹North America dominated with the largest market share of 37.42% in 2025.

🔹Asia Pacific is anticipated to have the fastest growth with a notable CAGR of 14.8% between 2026 and 2035.

🔹By application, the bio-pharmacy segment captured the highest market share of 42% in 2025.

🔹By application, the bioinformatics segment is poised to grow at a healthy CAGR of 13.2% between 2026 and 2035.

🔹By technology, the tissue engineering and regeneration segment contributed the highest market share of 19.17% in 2025.

🔹By technology, the chromatography segment is growing at a strong CAGR of 15.1% between 2026 and 2035.

Market Overview: The New Era of Advanced Biologics

The global biotechnology market includes industries developing products using living organisms, cells, and biological systems for healthcare, agriculture, and industrial uses. It is experiencing rapid, innovation-driven growth, leveraging CRISPR, genomics, and advanced biomanufacturing to revolutionize healthcare, agriculture, and industry.

Driven by rising demand for personalized medicines, gene therapies, and sustainable agricultural tools, this high-growth sector attracts significant investment to meet the need for sophisticated, living-system-based solutions.

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Why Biotechnology Matters Now?

The rising global burden of chronic diseases, aging populations, increasing cancer prevalence, and demand for personalized medicine are accelerating the adoption of advanced biotechnology solutions worldwide.

Governments and healthcare systems are increasingly prioritizing biologics, gene therapies, and AI-assisted diagnostics to improve treatment outcomes while reducing long-term healthcare costs. Simultaneously, biotechnology is becoming central to food security, environmental sustainability, and bio-based industrial manufacturing.

Growing regulatory support for biologics, gene therapies, and rare disease treatments is further accelerating biotechnology innovation globally. Fast-track approvals, orphan drug designations, and breakthrough therapy pathways offered by regulatory agencies such as the U.S. FDA are enabling faster commercialization of next-generation therapeutics.

Key Market Drivers

🔹Rising adoption of AI-driven drug discovery platforms

🔹Increasing demand for precision and personalized medicine

🔹Growing investments in biologics and gene therapies

🔹Rapid expansion of genomics and bioinformatics

🔹Increasing prevalence of chronic and rare diseases

🔹Growing adoption of regenerative medicine and cell therapies

🔹Expansion of biosimilars and mRNA-based therapeutics

Key Market Challenges

🔹High manufacturing costs for biologics and cell therapies

🔹Complex global regulatory approval pathways

🔹Cold-chain logistics and storage limitations

🔹Long commercialization timelines

🔹Data privacy and cybersecurity risks in AI-driven biotech

🔹Ethical concerns surrounding gene-editing technologies

Why Investors Are Closely Monitoring Biotechnology

Biotechnology continues attracting strong venture capital funding, strategic pharmaceutical partnerships, and institutional investment due to its disruptive potential across oncology, rare diseases, regenerative medicine, and AI-driven therapeutic development. The commercialization of gene editing, personalized therapies, and advanced biologics is creating new long-term revenue opportunities throughout the global healthcare ecosystem.

AI-Driven Manufacturing and Quality Control: Major Potential

AI and automation are transforming stem cell and biologics manufacturing by replacing manual processes with real-time, precise bioreactor control to ensure consistent quality and scalability. By enabling golden profile modeling and predictive maintenance, these technologies reduce contamination risks, speed up iPSC differentiation, and support high-throughput, cost-effective production of personalized therapies.

Cost Reduction in a Complex Environment: Major Limitation

Stem cell therapies face a profitability paradox, where their revolutionary potential is limited by high costs of goods sold (COGS), complex cold-chain logistics, and strict regulatory hurdles. Despite advances in AI, high infrastructure costs and inconsistent reimbursement landscapes hinder widespread adoption, turning innovative treatments into a high-stakes and high-cost race against commercialization hurdles.

Supply Chain & Manufacturing Challenges

Biotechnology companies are also facing mounting supply chain pressures related to biologics manufacturing, cold-chain transportation, specialized raw materials, and laboratory automation systems. Growing demand for contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs), bioprocessing infrastructure, and advanced purification technologies is intensifying competition across global supply networks.

Manufacturers are increasingly investing in continuous bioprocessing, smart manufacturing systems, and localized production facilities to reduce operational risks and improve resilience.

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Biotechnology Market Report Coverage

Market Scope

Details

Market Size in 2025

USD 1.77 Trillion

Market Size in 2026

USD 2.02 Trillion

Market Size in 2035

USD 6.34 Trillion

Market Growth Rate (2026–2035)

CAGR of 13.61%

Largest Regional Market

North America

Fastest Growing Region

Asia Pacific

Base Year

2025

Forecast Period

2026 to 2035

Key Growth Driver

Rising adoption of AI-driven drug discovery and precision medicine

Major Technology Trend

Generative AI, CRISPR, mRNA platforms, and automated biomanufacturing

Key Market Opportunity

Personalized therapeutics and regenerative medicine

Major Market Challenge

High therapy costs and complex regulatory approvals

Segments Covered

By Application, By Technology, and By Region

Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profiled

Amgen, Pfizer, Moderna, BioNTech, Regeneron, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, CRISPR Therapeutics


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Artificial Intelligence is Transforming the Future of Biotechnology

Artificial intelligence is becoming a powerful growth engine for the biotechnology industry, helping companies accelerate drug discovery, improve clinical research, and develop more personalized therapies. By combining AI with genomics, bioinformatics, and biologics manufacturing, biotechnology firms are transforming traditional research processes into faster, smarter, and more data-driven innovation models.

AI-powered platforms are helping researchers analyze massive biological datasets, predict molecular interactions, identify promising drug candidates, and optimize clinical trials with greater speed and accuracy. This is significantly reducing the time and cost required to bring new therapies from the laboratory to patients.

The growing convergence between artificial intelligence and biotechnology is also driving strong market expansion. The global biotechnology market was valued at USD 1.77 trillion in 2025 and is projected to reach approximately USD 6.34 trillion by 2035. Meanwhile, the global artificial intelligence (AI) in biotechnology market size was valued at USD 5.6 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 6.68 billion in 2026 to nearly USD 31.87 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 18.99% from 2026 to 2035. This rapid growth reflects increasing investments by healthcare organizations, pharmaceutical companies, and biotech startups in AI-native drug discovery, precision medicine, predictive analytics, and automated bioprocessing technologies.

As demand rises for personalized medicine, regenerative therapies, and advanced biologics, artificial intelligence is expected to play a central role in shaping the next generation of biotechnology innovation worldwide.


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Value Chain Analysis of the Biotechnology Market

1. Research & Development (R&D)

This is the foundation stage of the biotechnology value chain, focused on the discovery, research, and development of innovative drugs, medical devices, biologics, and diagnostic solutions. Companies invest heavily in advanced technologies, genomics, and precision medicine to develop next-generation therapies.

Key Players:

Pfizer

Johnson & Johnson

Roche

Novartis

2. Clinical Trials & Regulatory Approvals

After product development, biotech companies conduct extensive clinical trials to evaluate the safety, efficacy, and performance of therapies and medical products. Regulatory approvals from authorities such as the U.S. FDA and EMA are required before commercialization.

Key Players:

IQVIA

ICON plc

Labcorp

Parexel

Syneos Health

3. Formulation & Final Dosage Preparation

In this stage, active pharmaceutical ingredients are combined with excipients to create stable and patient-ready dosage forms such as tablets, capsules, injections, and biologics. The process ensures product quality, stability, and therapeutic effectiveness.

Key Players:

Pfizer

Novartis

Roche

Merck & Co.

4. Packaging & Serialization

This stage focuses on secure packaging, labeling, and serialization of biotech products. Unique identifiers and tracking systems are used to ensure traceability, authenticity, patient safety, and compliance with international quality regulations.

Key Players:

Amcor

AptarGroup

Nipro Pharma Packaging

5. Distribution to Hospitals & Pharmacies

Efficient logistics and cold-chain management are essential for delivering biotechnology products safely to hospitals, clinics, pharmacies, and healthcare providers while maintaining product integrity.

Key Players:

McKesson Corporation

AmerisourceBergen

6. Patient Support & Services

Post-commercialization services help improve patient adherence, treatment outcomes, and healthcare accessibility. Companies provide patient education, reimbursement support, digital monitoring, and technical assistance programs.

Key Players:

HealthPlix Technologies

BestDoc

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Biotechnology Market Regional Analysis

North America Biotechnology Market Leadership Driven by R&D and FDA Support

North America dominated the biotechnology market in 2025, mainly due to substantial research and development investments, advanced technological infrastructure, supportive government policies, and a robust startup ecosystem.

The U.S. FDA offers fast-track designations and breakthrough therapy pathways, enabling quicker approval of innovative products. Leading biotech hubs in Boston, San Francisco, and San Diego promote collaboration between academic institutions and companies, converting research into commercial products and driving innovation in targeted treatments.

What is the U.S. Biotechnology Market Size?

The U.S. biotechnology market size is valued at USD 361.07 billion in 2026 and is expected to be worth around USD 1,142.07 billion by 2035, with a solid CAGR of 13.7% from 2026 to 2035.


The U.S. is expected to maintain its dominance, powered by unparalleled NIH funding, aggressive venture capital support for startups, and strong intellectual property protections. Innovation centers like Boston, San Francisco, and San Diego continue to accelerate breakthroughs in genomics, CRISPR gene editing, and cell therapies.

🔸 In February 2026, Eli Lilly partnered with NVIDIA to develop the pharmaceutical industry’s most powerful AI supercomputer, creating an AI factory to simulate molecular interactions and revolutionize drug discovery. (Source: http://nvidianews.nvidia.com)

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Canada is establishing itself as a global biotech leader, supported by a highly skilled workforce and robust public backing. As an innovation hub, the country leads in AI-driven drug discovery and regenerative medicine, from stem cell research to advanced bioprinted tissue therapeutics in Toronto, Montreal, and Vancouver.

🔸 In March 2025, with 67 biosimilars approved by Health Canada, the country is advancing a healthcare revolution that offers proven, high-quality treatments while significantly lowering costs for patients and systems. (Source: https://www.gabionline.net)


Asia Pacific is expected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. This growth is mainly driven by policy convergence, high R&D investment, and demographic needs. The aging populations in China and Japan are increasing demand for precision medicine, personalized cancer treatments, and chronic disease management tools. The region is excelling in high-value areas, including antibody-drug conjugates and mRNA technologies. Additionally, lab automation, AI-driven drug discovery, and bioinformatics are rapidly being adopted.

India is strengthening its role as a global biotech hub, supplying over one-third of the world's vaccines and generic drugs while quickly developing into a biosimilars leader. Backed by a vibrant startup ecosystem and shifting from cost leadership to capability leadership in AI-driven drug discovery and CAR T-cell therapy, India is transitioning from a high-volume manufacturer to an indigenous innovator hub.

🔸 In March 2026, Biopharma SHAKTI will bolster India’s emergence as a global bio-innovation hub, launching a ₹10,000 crore initiative over five years to dominate the biologics market. This initiative aims to strengthen the entire ecosystem, from research to production, by focusing on advanced and affordable healthcare solutions. (Source: https://www.pib.gov.in)

China has transformed into a leading global force in biotech innovation, evolving from a technology importer to a leader in oncology and immunology. The country is home to the highest number of the top 50 innovative drug developers and accounts for global antibody drug conjugates licensing activity. With faster clinical trials and cost-effective manufacturing, Chinese firms are forging partnerships with Western pharmaceutical companies while aggressively targeting international markets with novel molecules to compete directly with established global drugs.

🔸 In March 2025, Akeso’s ivonescimab (PD-1/VEGF) marked a significant milestone for Chinese biopharma, delivering outstanding Phase 3 trial results that surpassed the global standard of care (Keytruda) in lung cancer treatment. This landmark success indicates a shift towards Chinese-developed oncology solutions, leading global innovation. (Source: https://www.akesobio.com)

Regulatory Landscape for the Biotechnology Market

Country

Key Regulatory Bodies

Regulatory Framework & Market Impact

India

GEAC, CDSCO/DCGI, FSSAI, DBT

India follows a multi-agency biotechnology regulatory framework governing GM crops, biosimilars, regenerative medicine, and biotech research. Recent reforms have improved approval pathways for selected gene-edited crops and advanced therapies; however, regulatory compliance and approval timelines remain relatively complex.

U.S.

FDA, USDA, EPA

The U.S. biotechnology market operates under a science-based and product-focused regulatory system. Flexible approval pathways, strong intellectual property protection, and support for innovation have accelerated commercialization of biologics, gene therapies, and agricultural biotechnology products.

European Union (EU)

EMA, EFSA, European Commission

The EU maintains a precautionary and highly regulated biotechnology environment. GMO and gene-edited products undergo rigorous safety evaluations, often resulting in longer approval timelines. Ongoing regulatory reforms aim to improve innovation competitiveness and streamline biotech approvals.

Brazil

ANVISA, CTNBio, MAPA

Brazil has developed a structured and supportive biosafety framework for agricultural biotechnology and biotech-derived products. Clear GMO approval procedures and expanding biopharmaceutical regulations have strengthened Brazil’s position as a major biotechnology market in Latin America.

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Biotechnology Market Segmental Analysis

Global Biotechnology Market Revenue (USD Billion), By Application, 2022-2024

Application

2022

2023

2024

Bio-pharmacy

507.57

575.26

652.56

Bio-industries

298.88

335.41

376.75

Bio-services

91.91

99.30

107.38

Bio-agriculture

253.40

286.43

324.06

Bio-informatics

72.55

82.23

93.04


 The bio-pharmacy segment dominated the market in 2025, primarily due to the soaring demand for biologics to treat chronic diseases, supported by significant investments in research and development. The trend towards tailored therapies and targeted diagnostics is broadening the scope of biopharma applications.

Biological drugs are often preferred over traditional chemical-based medications due to their lower side effects and higher target efficacy. The rapid adoption of advanced technologies like CRISPR and mRNA-based therapies is also contributing substantially to market growth.

The bioinformatics segment is projected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period, driven by the increasing demand for data analysis in genomics, personalized medicine, and drug discovery. The growing volume of sequencing data from Next-Generation Sequencing, proteomics, and genomics requires advanced computational tools to interpret complex datasets. Substantial funding from government and private sectors for genomics projects, along with increased hiring for specialized bioinformatics roles, is propelling this market forward.

By Technology Analysis

Global Biotechnology Market Revenue, By Technology, 2022-2024 (USD Billion)

Technology

2022

2023

2024

Fermentation

103.04

116.39

131.58

Tissue Engineering and Regeneration

236.90

265.50

297.81

PCR Technology

63.08

70.78

79.49

Nanobiotechnology

120.60

136.14

153.82

Chromatography

43.28

49.24

56.07

Spectroscopy

30.41

33.61

37.18

Cell-Based Assay

157.35

178.64

203.01

DNA Sequencing

203.70

229.01

257.70

Others

265.94

299.31

337.14

The tissue engineering and regeneration segment led the market in 2025, fueled by a shift from symptom management to the cure of chronic diseases. Advanced technologies like 3D bioprinting, biomimetic scaffolds, and stem cell therapies are key drivers. Significant investments from both government and private sectors in regenerative medicine, combined with rising clinical trial successes, are facilitating this adoption. The applications are expanding, with notable growth in tissue-engineered products for dentistry, neurology, and skin grafts.

The chromatography segment is also experiencing rapid growth, primarily due to the rising demand for biologics and the need for high-precision purification techniques, specifically liquid chromatography. The industry is shifting from batch processing to continuous bioprocessing, increasing demand for multi-column and continuous chromatography systems to enhance throughput, improve scalability, and reduce processing times. This shift aims to minimize cross-contamination risks and lower cleaning validation costs while reducing the use of toxic, flammable organic solvents in separation processes.

Key Innovations in the Biotechnology Market

Innovation

Example

Significance

CRISPR/Cas9 Gene Editing (Therapeutics)

Casgevy (Vertex/CRISPR Tx): Approved for Sickle Cell Disease.

First regulatory approvals of CRISPR-edited cures for inherited genetic disorders, transforming chronic disease management.

Generative AI in Protein Design

AlphaFold 3 & ESM-3 (Meta): Predicting/designing protein-ligand interactions.

Accelerates drug discovery by designing novel, functional proteins (enzymes/antibodies) in silico, slashing R&D timelines.

mRNA Therapeutic Platforms

mRNA-4157/V940 (Moderna/Merck): Personalized cancer vaccine for melanoma.

mRNA technology moves beyond COVID-19 to create tailored therapies and vaccines for solid tumors and rare diseases.

Off-the-Shelf Cell Therapy (Allogeneic)

CAR-T/NK Donor Cells (Allogene/Fate Tx): Universal donor immune cells for cancer.

Enables mass-produced, "universal" cell therapies, reducing the cost and time associated with patient-specific (autologous) therapies.

AI-Driven Automation in Biomanufacturing

Cellares Cell Shuttle: Automated, closed-system cell production.

Automates complex cell therapy manufacturing, improving consistency, scaling production, and reducing manual human errors.

Strategic Trends Among Biotechnology Leaders

Leading biotechnology companies are increasingly focusing on AI-native drug discovery, scalable biologics manufacturing, and platform-based therapeutic development to strengthen competitive positioning.

Strategic collaborations between biotechnology firms and pharmaceutical companies are accelerating innovation in oncology, rare diseases, gene editing, and precision medicine. Companies are also expanding investments in automated bioprocessing, bioinformatics infrastructure, and next-generation mRNA platforms to improve commercialization efficiency and reduce development timelines.

Biotechnology Market Top Companies

Amgen

Pfizer

Merck & Co.

Gilead Sciences

Moderna

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Novavax

Vertex Pharmaceuticals

BioNTech

CRISPR Therapeutics

Biotechnology Market Competitive Landscape Analysis

Leading biotechnology companies are increasingly competing through AI integration, platform-based therapeutics, strategic partnerships, and biologics manufacturing capabilities.

Moderna and BioNTech continue expanding mRNA applications beyond infectious diseases into oncology and rare diseases, while CRISPR Therapeutics and Vertex Pharmaceuticals are accelerating commercialization of gene-editing therapies. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is leveraging AI-driven antibody discovery platforms, and Pfizer continues investing heavily in precision medicine and next-generation biologics infrastructure.

Intellectual Property and Patent Landscape

Strong intellectual property portfolios are becoming critical competitive differentiators across the biotechnology industry. Companies developing CRISPR-based therapies, mRNA platforms, AI-designed biologics, and advanced cell therapies are increasingly prioritizing patent protection to secure long-term commercialization advantages. As innovation accelerates, ownership of proprietary platforms, genomic datasets, and biologics manufacturing technologies is expected to play a central role in market leadership.

Major shifts in the Biotechnology Market

🔸In October 2025, Kailera Therapeutics announced a $600 million Series B financing led by Bain Capital Private Equity to advance its obesity portfolio, including a global Phase 3 trial for KAI-9531, an injectable dual GLP-1/GIP receptor agonist. New investors included T. Rowe Price and other major mutual funds, alongside existing backers like Atlas Venture and Bain Capital Life Sciences. CEO Ron Renaud emphasized the urgent need for effective obesity treatments. (Source: https://www.kailera.com)

🔸In January 2026, Rapport Therapeutics revealed plans to start Phase 3 trials for RAP-219 in focal onset seizures (FOS) and expand its epilepsy portfolio. CEO Abraham N. Ceesay highlighted the promising Phase 2a data supporting RAP-219, which could capture a multi-billion-dollar market. The company is also prioritizing its chronic pain program while deferring investment in diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain trials. (Source: https://investors.rapportrx.com)

🔸In January 2025, Immuneel Therapeutics launched Qartemi, a CAR T-cell therapy for adult B-cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, aimed at addressing the rising burden of blood cancers in India. Co-Founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw stated that Qartemi provides advanced, affordable treatments. The company emphasized its commitment to high safety and efficacy standards, having initiated India’s first CAR T-cell therapy trial in 2022 across several hospitals. (Source: https://www.expresspharma.in)

Biotechnology Market Segmentation

By Application

🔹Bio-pharmacy

🔹Bio-industries

🔹Bio-services

🔹Bio-agriculture

🔹Bio-informatics

By Technology

🔹Fermentation

🔹Tissue Engineering and Regeneration

🔹Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Technology

🔹Nanobiotechnology

🔹Chromatography

🔹Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) Sequencing

🔹Cell Based Assay

🔹DNA Sequencing

🔹Others

By Region

🔹North America

🔹Asia Pacific

🔹Europe

🔹Latin America

🔹Middle East and Africa

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Precedence Research is a global market intelligence and consulting powerhouse, dedicated to unlocking deep strategic insights that drive innovation and transformation. With a laser focus on the dynamic world of life sciences, we specialize in decoding the complexities of cell and gene therapy, drug development, and oncology markets, helping our clients stay ahead in some of the most cutting-edge and high-stakes domains in healthcare. Our expertise spans across the biotech and pharmaceutical ecosystem, serving innovators, investors, and institutions that are redefining what’s possible in regenerative medicine, cancer care, precision therapeutics, and beyond.

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