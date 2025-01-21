Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Services Outsourcing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by 2034

According to Statifacts, the global biotechnology and pharmaceutical services outsourcing market size was estimated at USD 67.61 billion in 2025 and is expected to hit around USD 121.30 billion by 2034, poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2024 to 2034.

Biotechnology And Pharmaceutical Services Outsourcing Market Report Highlights

• Based on services, the consulting segment dominated the market in 2025. The high segment growth is driven by increasing changes in regulations by several regulatory authorities such as U.S. FDA and EMA creating the need for regulatory compliance for pharmaceutical & biotech companies. Pharmaceutical and biotech products may face withdrawals, recalls, repacking, or relabeling if products are not compliant with the regulatory standards, thereby preferring consulting services from third party organizations to ensure compliance with evolving regulations

• Based on end-use, the pharmaceutical companies segment held majority revenue share, accounting of over 68.44% in 2025. Growth in the segment can be attributed to factors such as increase in outsourcing of regulatory services and product design & development services by pharmaceutical companies to avoid high capital expenditure and increase profit margins

• Asia Pacific dominated the market with a share of 52.41% in 2025. The regional growth is owing to surge in R&D investments by developed countries and numerous regulatory reforms in clinical trial assessment to align with regulatory guidelines of various countries investing in the region

The rising demand for outsourcing services in various regions across the globe, strict guidelines implemented by regulatory agencies and surge in companies providing outsourcing services is driving the growth of the biotechnology and pharmaceutical services outsourcing market.

Outsourcing services refers to the deployment of third-party hiring services for boosting the drug development and manufacturing process. These services are utilised by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies for the enabling focus on core competencies such as in research processes and highlighting their presence in the global market.

The cost-effectiveness and streamlined manufacturing processes provided by outsourcing service offering organizations such as Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMO) and Clinical Research Organizations

(CROs) while adhering to the strict guidelines imposed by regulatory agencies is driving the market for outsourcing services. Moreover, the increased investments, merger and acquisition activities, growth in number of clinical trials in various therapeutic areas and support from government bodies is encouraging the use of these services.

The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) in biotechnology and pharmaceutical services outsourcing is applied for optimizing several stages in the drug development process. AI can be utilized for easing the drug discovery process such as target identification and molecular design through virtual screening of large libraries, in clinical trials for recruitment of patients and trial design optimization as well as in manufacturing and production processes. Leveraging AI in outsourcing services helps in reducing development costs with improved efficacy and safety ultimately reducing the time to market reach.

Biotechnology And Pharmaceutical Services Outsourcing Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2026 USD 72.14 billion Revenue forecast in 2034 USD 121.30 billion Growth rate CAGR of 6.7% from 2024 to 2034 Actual data 2019 - 2025 Forecast period 2024 - 2034 Quantitative units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2024 to 2034 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Service, end-use, region Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope U.S.; Canada; UK; Germany; France; Italy; Spain; Denmark; Sweden; Norway; China; India; Japan; Australia; Thailand; South Korea; Brazil; Mexico; Argentina; Saudi Arabia; UAE; South Africa, Kuwait Key companies profiled The Quantic Group; IQVIA; Parexel International Corporation; Lachman Consultant Services, Inc.; GMP Pharmaceuticals Pty Ltd.; Concept Heidelberg GmbH; LabCorp; Charles River Laboratories; ICON plc; Syneos Health; Lonza; Catalent Inc.; Samsung Biologics

Biotechnology And Pharmaceutical Services Outsourcing Market Trends

• Rising Complications in Drug Development Process: The implementation of stringent regulatory guidelines for drug development process and conduction of clinical trials is shifting the focus of biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies to approach outsourcing services organizations providing specialized services. This allows the companies to focus on their core competencies.

• Growth in Number of Outsourcing Services Providers: The increased investments in the development of outsourcing organizations, rising demand from companies, support from government bodies and adoption of advanced technologies for providing streamlined services is leading to increase in number of outsourcing services providers such as CDMOs, CROs to cater the needs of the industry.

Global Biotechnology And Pharmaceutical Services Outsourcing Market Segmentation Analysis

Service Insights

The consulting services segment dominated the market with the largest share in 2025. Consulting services assist various pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical and medical device manufacturing industries to ease their product development process from procurement of raw materials till reaching to the consumers. These services can largely impact the market presence of the healthcare sector industries. Services provided can include preclinical testing, drug development, quality control and regulatory compliance which can help emerging companies and start-ups to equip themselves with preparedness to face the challenges in the market even though they lack the ability to be compliant with industrial and regulatory standards.

The regulatory affairs segment is expected to grow rapidly over the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to be the stringent guidelines and fast track approvals for the drug development, manufacturing and marketing processes implemented by the regulatory agencies. Regulatory affairs help to keep control over the quality and practices need to be followed by biopharmaceuticals companies for ensuring patient safety. Furthermore, outsourcing of manufacturing processes and research studies by companies through pharmaceutical CDMOs and clinical research organizations (CROs) has been trending for speeding up approval process while meeting the compliance of regulatory standards.

End-use Insights

The pharmaceutical companies segment dominated the market accounting for the largest share in 2025. Rising investments in R&D of innovative technologies and treatments, ongoing clinical trials, surge in drug manufacturing processes, packaging and analytical services is boosting the market growth of this segment. Outsourcing through pharmaceutical companies helps in cost reduction, increased adaptability, specialized expertise access, reduced time to market reach allowing the customers to focus on core competencies. The surge in contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs), CROs and CDMOs for meeting the industry demand is driving the market growth.

The biotechnology companies’ segment is anticipated to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period. A wide range of services are offered by biotechnology companies such as in preclinical studies, management of clinical trials, analytical testing, product development, manufacturing support and regulatory consulting. The practice of hiring third parties for accessing and implementing these services in their research and drug development process is rising in the biotechnology industry. Moreover, many biotech companies operate globally for providing their services to clients across different regions. Additionally, they also apply advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning tools for enhancing their service offerings.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific region dominated the global market for biotechnology and pharmaceutical services outsourcing market in 2025. The increased outsourcing for services by companies from developed countries in various regions due to lower costs is driving the market dominance of this region. Furthermore, the rising investments for R&D activities, increased support from government authorities, surge in conduct8ing clinical trials and regulatory flexibility in this region is proving favourable for the adoption of outsourcing services from this region. Also the increased healthcare expenditure in countries like China, Japan and India for accessing advanced technologies is significantly boosting the market growth.

China Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Services Outsourcing Market Trends

China dominated the biotechnology and pharmaceutical services outsourcing market in Asia Pacific region in 2025. The Chinese outsourcing services network is growing due to the rise in outsourcing for complex molecules and biopharmaceuticals which is particularly driven by the growing expertise, cost competitiveness, expansion of clinical trial capabilities, low labour costs and support from government bodies.

North America is expected to be the fastest growing regions in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical services outsourcing market. As this region observes extensive growth in the number of CDMOs due to the rapid advancements in numerous ongoing clinical trials, rising support from government regulatory agencies and increase in development of novel treatments with the adoption of advanced technologies is driving the companies to outsource their drug research and manufacturing operations for reducing expenses, mitigating risks and adhering to the regulatory and quality standards. These factors are expected to boost the market growth of this region over the forecast period.

U.S. Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Services Outsourcing Market Trends

U.S. dominates the biotechnology and pharmaceutical services outsourcing market in North America. The pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in the U.S. are actively utilizing outsourcing services for various purposes such as in drug development and research, manufacturing and clinical trials as aid in improving service delivery and reduced costs along with access to special investigators and experts in the industry who can further streamline the process for companies. Also the surfacing of various start-ups in the U.S. in the biopharmaceutical industry is driving the market growth.

Latin America is anticipated to be one of the notably growing region in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical services outsourcing market. The growth of this region can be attributed to the rising emergence of new market players in this region. Furthermore, the increasing investments for conduction of clinical trials and focus of drug manufacturers on core competencies by utilising outsourcing services is expected to drive the market growth of this region over the forecast period.

Brazil biotechnology and pharmaceutical services outsourcing market trends

The biotechnology and pharmaceutical services outsourcing market in Brazil is expected to grow rapidly over the forecast period. The significant rise in demand for services through CDMOs, growing domestic market, large population, developing biotechnology capabilities, government incentives, focus on achieving regulatory compliance, reduced costs and digitalization of healthcare sector by adopting advanced technologies is driving the market growth.

Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Services Outsourcing Market Top Key Companies:

• Parexel International Corporation

• The Quantic Group

• IQVIA

• Lachman Consultant Services, Inc.

• GMP Pharmaceuticals Pty Ltd.

• Concept Heidelberg GmbH

• LabCorp

• Charles River Laboratories

• ICON plc.

• Syneos Health

• Lonza

• Catalent Inc.

• Samsung Biologics

Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Services Outsourcing Market Recent Developments

• In January 2025, Quadria Capital, an Asian healthcare-focused private equity fund invested $100 million in Aragen which is a CDMO. The funding will help Aragen to meet the growing demand of outsourcing services by expanding its infrastructure and capabilities.

• In July 2024, IntegriChain, a data-driven pharmaceutical consulting and outsourcing platform declared the acquisition of Federakl Compliance Solutions which is a leading Pharma advisory and managed services enterprise.

• In September 2023, ICON plc partnered with U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) for initiation of a clinical trial designed for evaluation of effectiveness of next-gen COVID-19 vaccine candidates.

• In September 2023, Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. declared a collaboration agreement encompassing multiple programs to deploy Logica across various targets within the RS portfolio previously unexplored for drug development. Logica is an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven drug solution that converts biological insights into refined assets.

• In September 2023, Syneos Health and Oracle extended their partnership. The companies hope to shorten the time it takes to find patients for clinical studies and broaden the patient populations taking part in medical research by utilizing the Oracle Cerner Learning Health Network (LHN) and some of Oracle's study startup solutions.

• In May 2023, LabCorp declared its commitment to enhancing the enduring strategic collaboration with Providence through a newly established agreement. As part of this arrangement, LabCorp will acquire the outreach laboratory business of Providence Oregon and specific assets situated in Oregon.

• In March 2023,Charles River launched Apollo, a cloud-based platform that assists drug developers in accessing study data, study milestones, documents, cost estimates, and program planning tools.

Global Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Services Outsourcing Market Report Segmentation

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2034. For this study, Statifacts has segmented the global Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Services Outsourcing Market

By Service

• Consulting

o Regulatory Consulting

o Clinical Development Consulting

o Strategic Planning & Business Development Consulting

o Quality Management Systems consulting

o Others

• Regulatory Affairs

o Legal Representation

o Regulatory Writing & Publishing

o Product Registration & Clinical Trial Applications

o Regulatory Submissions

o Regulatory Operations

o Others

• Product Design & Development

o Research, Strategy, & Concept Generation

o Concept & Requirements Development

o Detailed Design & Process Development

o Design Verification & Validation

o Process Validation & Manufacturing Transfer

o Production & Commercial Support

• Auditing and Assessment

• Product Maintenance

• Training & Education

• Others

By End-use

• Pharmaceutical Companies

• Biotech Companies

By Regional

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

