SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

BioSyent Schedules First Quarter Earnings Release for May 15, 2025

May 9, 2025 | 
1 min read

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioSyent Inc. (“BioSyent”, “the Company”, TSX Venture: RX) will be reporting its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2025 on Thursday, May 15, 2025 after market hours. A presentation on the Company’s first quarter 2025 results by René Goehrum, BioSyent President and CEO, will also be available on the Company’s website on the date of release.

About BioSyent Inc.

Listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol “RX”, BioSyent is a profitable growth-oriented specialty pharmaceutical company focused on in-licensing or acquiring innovative pharmaceutical and other healthcare products that have been successfully developed, are safe and effective, and have a proven track record of improving the lives of patients. BioSyent supports the healthcare professionals that treat these patients by marketing its products through its community, specialty and international business units.

As of the date of this press release, the Company has 11,254,638 common shares outstanding.

For a direct market quote for the TSX Venture Exchange and other Company financial information please visit www.tmxmoney.com.

For further information please contact:

Mr. René C. Goehrum
President and CEO
BioSyent Inc.
E-Mail: investors@biosyent.com
Phone: 905-206-0013
Web: www.biosyent.com

This press release may contain information or statements that are forward-looking. The contents herein represent our judgment, as at the release date, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or outcomes to be materially different from the forward-looking information or statements. Potential risks may include, but are not limited to, those associated with clinical trials, product development, future revenue, operations, profitability and obtaining regulatory approvals.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.


Canada Earnings
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Deerfield - Circa June 2019: Takeda Pharmaceutical Company. Takeda recently acquired Irish drugmaker Shire I
Earnings
Takeda Pledges $30B in U.S., Argues Against Trump’s ‘Most Favored Nations’ Proposal
May 8, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Hands protect to stop rectangle block dominos with others rectangle standing. Risk and crisis management concept.
Cancer
C4 Therapeutics Shelves BRAF Blocker, Goes All-In on Multiple Myeloma Drug
May 7, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Computational Biology - The Study of Biological Systems Through Computational Techniques and Modeling - Conceptual Illustration
Gene therapy
CRISPR’s Casgevy on the Rise With More Gene Therapy Proof of Concept To Come in 2025
May 7, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Novo Nordisk's logo on the facade of its building in Germany
Earnings
Novo Vows Smoother Market Waters for Wegovy—but Analysts Are Skeptical
May 7, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac