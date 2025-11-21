BioSyent Releases Financial Results for Q3 and YTD 2025

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioSyent Inc. (“BioSyent”, TSX Venture: RX) released today its financial results for the three months (Q3) and nine months (YTD) ended September 30, 2025. Key highlights include:

(CAD) Q3 2025 % Change vs.Q3 2024 YTD 2025 % Change vs.YTD 2024 Trailing Twelve Months (TTM) Sept 30, 2025

% Change vs.TTM Sept 30, 2024 Canadian Pharma Sales 9,864,254 +19% 28,351,130 +16% 36,897,581 +14% International Pharma Sales 1,153,742 +94% 3,134,572 +316% 3,311,306 +310% Legacy Business Sales 1,203,808 +83% 1,894,358 +73% 1,967,857 +48% Total Company Sales 12,221,804 +28% 33,380,060 +27% 42,176,744 +22% EBITDA¹ 3,632,399 +27% 9,594,195 +35% 11,835,307 +35% Net Income After Taxes (NIAT) 2,682,340 +16% 7,020,444 +24% 8,633,638 +21% Fully Diluted EPS 0.23 +19% 0.61 +28% 0.75 +25%

Return on Average Equity for TTM September 30, 2025 was 22% as compared to 20% for TTM September 30, 2024

During YTD 2025, repurchased for cancellation a total of 19,500 common shares under a Normal Course Issuer Bid (NCIB)

Paid quarterly cash dividends of $0.05 per common share on March 14, 2025, June 13, 2025, and September 15, 2025

Declared subsequent cash dividend of $0.05 per common share to be paid on December 15, 2025





“BioSyent delivered strong third quarter financial results,” commented Mr. René Goehrum, President and CEO of BioSyent. “Each of our three businesses performed well during the quarter, with total Company sales increasing by 28% overall. Though we experienced some gross margin compression on changes in sales mix, our overall EBITDA¹ margin in Q3 2025 remained consistent with the comparative period at 30% to sales as operating expenses were maintained in proportion to sales growth. On a year-to-date basis, total Company sales increased by 27% with an EBITDA¹ margin of 29% to sales. Our FeraMAX® and Tibella® / Tibelia® products continue to generate profitable sales growth, both in Canada and internationally. In just over one year since our September 2024 acquisition of the worldwide rights to Tibella® / Tibelia®, this product has generated incremental sales and profit growth in line with our initial expectations. As we enter the final weeks of the year, we remain focused on continued profitable growth and momentum in our businesses through the end of 2025 and into 2026.”

About BioSyent Inc.

Listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol “RX”, BioSyent is a profitable growth-oriented specialty pharmaceutical company focused on in-licensing or acquiring innovative pharmaceutical and other healthcare products that have been successfully developed, are safe and effective, and have a proven track record of improving the lives of patients. BioSyent supports the healthcare professionals that treat these patients by marketing its products through its community, specialty and international business units.

As of the date of this press release, the Company has 11,262,282 common shares outstanding.

BioSyent Inc. Interim Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income In Canadian Dollars Q3 2025 Q3 2024 % Change YTD 2025 YTD 2024 % Change Net Revenues 12,221,804 9,556,011 28% 33,380,060 26,234,213 27% Cost of Goods Sold 2,954,884 2,069,596 43% 7,863,386 5,533,089 42% Gross Profit 9,266,920 7,486,415 24% 25,516,674 20,701,124 23% Operating Expenses and Finance Income/Costs 5,617,478 4,511,311 25% 15,965,050 13,169,535 21% Net Income Before Tax 3,649,442 2,975,104 23% 9,551,624 7,531,589 27% Tax (including Deferred Tax) 967,102 667,210 45% 2,531,180 1,874,679 35% Net Income After Tax 2,682,340 2,307,894 16% 7,020,444 5,656,910 24% Net Income After Tax % to Net Revenues 22% 24% 21% 22% EBITDA¹ 3,632,399 2,849,636 27% 9,594,195 7,101,900 35% EBITDA¹ % to Net Revenues 30% 30% 29% 27%





BioSyent Inc. Interim Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position AS AT September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 % Change ASSETS Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments $ 23,395,434 $ 15,940,971 47% Trade and other receivables 6,277,318 2,906,829 116% Inventory 5,899,364 5,328,086 11% Prepaid expenses and deposits 339,938 201,971 68% Derivative asset – 5,790 -100% Loans receivable – current 57,240 87,433 -35% CURRENT ASSETS 35,969,294 24,471,080 47% Long term investments 5,400,816 10,103,571 -47% Loans receivable – current 84,003 141,140 -40% Deferred tax asset 342,359 401,166 -15% Property and equipment 1,039,978 1,200,992 -13% Intangible assets 4,948,931 5,041,501 -2% TOTAL NON CURRENT ASSETS 11,816,087 16,888,370 -30% TOTAL ASSETS $ 47,785,381 $ 41,359,450 16% LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES $ 7,106,740 $ 5,405,106 31% NON CURRENT LIABILITIES 775,772 951,159 -18 Long term debt – – 0% Total Equity 39,902,869 35,003,185 14% TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 47,785,381 $ 41,359,450 16%

EBITDA is a Non-IFRS Financial Measure. The term EBITDA does not have any standardized meaning under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The Company defines EBITDA as earnings before interest income or expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization.



A reconciliation of EBITDA to NIAT for the three months, nine months, and trailing twelve months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 is provided in the table below:

Three Months (Q3) Ended September 30 Nine Months (YTD) Ended September 30 Trailing Twelve Months (TTM) Ended September 30 2025 2024 2025 2024 2025 2024 EBITDA 3,632,399 2,849,636 9,594,195 7,101,900 11,835,307 8,752,201 Add: Interest Income 231,389 256,890 621,333 828,498 881,421 1,170,681 Less: Depreciation – Property, Equipment (66,353) (70,298) (201,335) (209,107) (273,448) (286,071) Amortization of Intangible Assets (135,852) (46,545) (424,694) (144,521) (588,901) (188,909) Interest Expense (12,141) (14,579) (37,875) (45,181) (51,846) (61,575) Income Tax Expense (967,102) (667,210) (2,531,180) (1,874,679) (3,168,895) (2,278,626) NIAT 2,682,340 2,307,894 7,020,444 5,656,910 8,633,638 7,107,701



