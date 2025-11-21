BioSyent Releases Financial Results for Q3 and YTD 2025

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioSyent Inc. (“BioSyent”, TSX Venture: RX) released today its financial results for the three months (Q3) and nine months (YTD) ended September 30, 2025. Key highlights include:
|(CAD)
|Q3 2025
|% Change vs.Q3 2024
|YTD 2025
|% Change vs.YTD 2024
|Trailing Twelve Months (TTM) Sept 30, 2025
|% Change vs.TTM Sept 30, 2024
|Canadian Pharma Sales
|9,864,254
|+19%
|28,351,130
|+16%
|36,897,581
|+14%
|International Pharma Sales
|1,153,742
|+94%
|3,134,572
|+316%
|3,311,306
|+310%
|Legacy Business Sales
|1,203,808
|+83%
|1,894,358
|+73%
|1,967,857
|+48%
|Total Company Sales
|12,221,804
|+28%
|33,380,060
|+27%
|42,176,744
|+22%
|EBITDA¹
|3,632,399
|+27%
|9,594,195
|+35%
|11,835,307
|+35%
|Net Income After Taxes (NIAT)
|2,682,340
|+16%
|7,020,444
|+24%
|8,633,638
|+21%
|Fully Diluted EPS
|0.23
|+19%
|0.61
|+28%
|0.75
|+25%
- Return on Average Equity for TTM September 30, 2025 was 22% as compared to 20% for TTM September 30, 2024
- During YTD 2025, repurchased for cancellation a total of 19,500 common shares under a Normal Course Issuer Bid (NCIB)
- Paid quarterly cash dividends of $0.05 per common share on March 14, 2025, June 13, 2025, and September 15, 2025
- Declared subsequent cash dividend of $0.05 per common share to be paid on December 15, 2025
“BioSyent delivered strong third quarter financial results,” commented Mr. René Goehrum, President and CEO of BioSyent. “Each of our three businesses performed well during the quarter, with total Company sales increasing by 28% overall. Though we experienced some gross margin compression on changes in sales mix, our overall EBITDA¹ margin in Q3 2025 remained consistent with the comparative period at 30% to sales as operating expenses were maintained in proportion to sales growth. On a year-to-date basis, total Company sales increased by 27% with an EBITDA¹ margin of 29% to sales. Our FeraMAX® and Tibella® / Tibelia® products continue to generate profitable sales growth, both in Canada and internationally. In just over one year since our September 2024 acquisition of the worldwide rights to Tibella® / Tibelia®, this product has generated incremental sales and profit growth in line with our initial expectations. As we enter the final weeks of the year, we remain focused on continued profitable growth and momentum in our businesses through the end of 2025 and into 2026.”
The CEO’s presentation on the Q3 and YTD 2025 Results is available at the following link: www.biosyent.com/investors/
The Company’s Interim Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 will be posted on www.sedarplus.ca on November 20, 2025.
For a direct market quote for the TSX Venture Exchange and other Company financial information, please visit www.tmxmoney.com.
About BioSyent Inc.
Listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol “RX”, BioSyent is a profitable growth-oriented specialty pharmaceutical company focused on in-licensing or acquiring innovative pharmaceutical and other healthcare products that have been successfully developed, are safe and effective, and have a proven track record of improving the lives of patients. BioSyent supports the healthcare professionals that treat these patients by marketing its products through its community, specialty and international business units.
As of the date of this press release, the Company has 11,262,282 common shares outstanding.
|BioSyent Inc.
|Interim Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
|In Canadian Dollars
|Q3 2025
|Q3 2024
|% Change
|YTD 2025
|YTD 2024
|% Change
|Net Revenues
|12,221,804
|9,556,011
|28%
|33,380,060
|26,234,213
|27%
|Cost of Goods Sold
|2,954,884
|2,069,596
|43%
|7,863,386
|5,533,089
|42%
|Gross Profit
|9,266,920
|7,486,415
|24%
|25,516,674
|20,701,124
|23%
|Operating Expenses and Finance Income/Costs
|5,617,478
|4,511,311
|25%
|15,965,050
|13,169,535
|21%
|Net Income Before Tax
|3,649,442
|2,975,104
|23%
|9,551,624
|7,531,589
|27%
|Tax (including Deferred Tax)
|967,102
|667,210
|45%
|2,531,180
|1,874,679
|35%
|Net Income After Tax
|2,682,340
|2,307,894
|16%
|7,020,444
|5,656,910
|24%
|Net Income After Tax % to Net Revenues
|22%
|24%
|21%
|22%
|EBITDA¹
|3,632,399
|2,849,636
|27%
|9,594,195
|7,101,900
|35%
|EBITDA¹ % to Net Revenues
|30%
|30%
|29%
|27%
|BioSyent Inc.
|Interim Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
|AS AT
|September 30, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|% Change
|ASSETS
|Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments
|$
|23,395,434
|$
|15,940,971
|47%
|Trade and other receivables
|6,277,318
|2,906,829
|116%
|Inventory
|5,899,364
|5,328,086
|11%
|Prepaid expenses and deposits
|339,938
|201,971
|68%
|Derivative asset
|–
|5,790
|-100%
|Loans receivable – current
|57,240
|87,433
|-35%
|CURRENT ASSETS
|35,969,294
|24,471,080
|47%
|Long term investments
|5,400,816
|10,103,571
|-47%
|Loans receivable – current
|84,003
|141,140
|-40%
|Deferred tax asset
|342,359
|401,166
|-15%
|Property and equipment
|1,039,978
|1,200,992
|-13%
|Intangible assets
|4,948,931
|5,041,501
|-2%
|TOTAL NON CURRENT ASSETS
|11,816,087
|16,888,370
|-30%
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|47,785,381
|$
|41,359,450
|16%
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|CURRENT LIABILITIES
|$
|7,106,740
|$
|5,405,106
|31%
|NON CURRENT LIABILITIES
|775,772
|951,159
|-18
|Long term debt
|–
|–
|0%
|Total Equity
|39,902,869
|35,003,185
|14%
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|$
|47,785,381
|$
|41,359,450
|16%
- EBITDA is a Non-IFRS Financial Measure. The term EBITDA does not have any standardized meaning under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The Company defines EBITDA as earnings before interest income or expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization.
A reconciliation of EBITDA to NIAT for the three months, nine months, and trailing twelve months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 is provided in the table below:
|Three Months (Q3) Ended September 30
|Nine Months (YTD) Ended September 30
|Trailing Twelve Months (TTM) Ended September 30
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|EBITDA
|3,632,399
|2,849,636
|9,594,195
|7,101,900
|11,835,307
|8,752,201
|Add: Interest Income
|231,389
|256,890
|621,333
|828,498
|881,421
|1,170,681
|Less: Depreciation – Property, Equipment
|(66,353)
|(70,298)
|(201,335)
|(209,107)
|(273,448)
|(286,071)
|Amortization of Intangible Assets
|(135,852)
|(46,545)
|(424,694)
|(144,521)
|(588,901)
|(188,909)
|Interest Expense
|(12,141)
|(14,579)
|(37,875)
|(45,181)
|(51,846)
|(61,575)
|Income Tax Expense
|(967,102)
|(667,210)
|(2,531,180)
|(1,874,679)
|(3,168,895)
|(2,278,626)
|NIAT
|2,682,340
|2,307,894
|7,020,444
|5,656,910
|8,633,638
|7,107,701
For further information please contact:
Mr. René C. Goehrum
President and CEO
BioSyent Inc.
E-Mail: investors@biosyent.com
Phone: 905-206-0013
Web: www.biosyent.com
This press release may contain information or statements that are forward-looking. The contents herein represent our judgment, as at the release date, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or outcomes to be materially different from the forward-looking information or statements. Potential risks may include, but are not limited to, those associated with clinical trials, product development, future revenue, operations, profitability and obtaining regulatory approvals. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.