BioSyent Announces Health Canada Approval of Thyconvi™ (levothyroxine oral solution)

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioSyent Inc. (“BioSyent”, “the Company”, TSX Venture: RX) announces that Health Canada has approved Thyconvi™ (levothyroxine sodium), the first and only levothyroxine oral solution available in Canada for the management of hypothyroidism and thyroid-stimulating hormone (“TSH”) suppression.

BioSyent Pharma Inc., a subsidiary of the Company, has an exclusive license right to register, market, sell and distribute Thyconvi™ in Canada.

“Having a liquid oral levothyroxine option in Canada is a meaningful step forward for hypothyroidism care,” said Dr. Afshan Zahedi, endocrinologist and Medical Director of the Thyroid Program at Women’s College Hospital, and Associate Professor of Medicine at the University of Toronto. “An oral liquid formulation can help support consistent day-to-day dosing and provide greater flexibility when titrating therapy to help patients reach target TSH levels, specially in patient populations where this has been challenging with current formulations.”

“We are pleased to have received an approval from Health Canada for Thyconvi™,” said René Goehrum, President and CEO of BioSyent. “Thyconvi™ will provide a convenient option for Canadians living with hypothyroidism and we are looking forward to the launch of this product in the coming months. ThyconviTM addresses an unmet medical need while expanding our Canadian pharma product offering to a new therapeutic area in endocrinology.”

About Thyconvi™

Thyconvi™ is an oral liquid dosage containing 20 micrograms (mcg) of levothyroxine sodium per millilitre (mL).

Thyconvi™ is indicated for:

Hypothyroidism - as a replacement or supplemental therapy in patients of any age with primary (thyroidal), secondary (pituitary), and tertiary (hypothalamic) hypothyroidism of any etiology, in any state (including pregnancy) except transient hypothyroidism during the recovery phase of subacute thyroiditis.

Pituitary Thyrotropin (TSH) Suppression - as an adjunct to surgery and radioactive iodine therapy in the management of thyrotropin-dependent well-differentiated papillary or follicular carcinoma of the thyroid.





Thyconvi™ is supplied in a package of two 75 mL bottles without the need for refrigeration. Thyconvi™ offers broad, convenient dose flexibility for patients who have challenges taking solid doses.

About BioSyent

Listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol “RX”, BioSyent is a profitable growth-oriented specialty healthcare company focused on acquiring or in-licensing, marketing and distributing innovative pharmaceutical and oral health products that have been successfully developed, are safe and effective, and have a proven track record of improving the lives of patients. BioSyent supports the healthcare professionals that treat these patients by marketing its products through its Pharmaceutical and Oral Health businesses, both in Canada and internationally.

As of the date of this press release, the Company has 11,438,318 common shares outstanding.

For a direct market quote for the TSX Venture Exchange and other Company financial information please visit www.tmxmoney.com.

For further information please contact:

Mr. René C. Goehrum

President and CEO

BioSyent Inc.

E-Mail: investors@biosyent.com

Phone: 905-206-0013

Web: www.biosyent.com

This press release may contain information or statements that are forward-looking. The contents herein represent our judgment, as at the release date, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or outcomes to be materially different from the forward-looking information or statements. Potential risks may include, but are not limited to, those associated with clinical trials, product development, future revenue, operations, profitability and obtaining regulatory approvals.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.