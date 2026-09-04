BioStem Technologies to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Sept. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioStem Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: BSEM) (“BioStem” or the “Company”), a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of perinatal tissue allograft products, today announced that Company management will present at the H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference in New York, NY and is scheduled to attend the conference on Monday, September 14.

The Company’s fireside chat will be available for access on Friday, September 11, 2026, at 7:00 AM ET. Interested parties may access live and archived webcasts of the fireside chat on the “investors” section of the Company’s website at: ir.biostemtechnologies.com.

About BioStem Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: BSEM): BioStem Technologies, Inc. is a publicly traded, biomedical innovator, focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing advanced allograft solutions derived from perinatal tissue. The company leverages its industry-leading proprietary BioRetain®, CryoTek® and SteriTek® processing technologies, designed to optimize the preservation of the natural properties of these tissues, supporting their use in clinical settings. Its allografts are used by clinicians across a wide range of specialties. With a growing portfolio of products, expanding clinical research initiatives, and a national commercial footprint, BioStem is committed to advancing innovation in regenerative medicine.

BioStem Technologies’ quality management system and standard operating procedures have been reviewed and accredited by the Association for Advancing Tissue and Biologics (“AATB”). These systems and procedures are established in compliance with current Good Tissue Practices (“cGTP”) and current Good Manufacturing Practices (“cGMP”). BioStem’s portfolio of quality brands includes its Neox®, Clarix®, VENDAJE® and American Amnion™ product lines.

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Contact BioStem:

Website: www.biostemtechnologies.com

E-Mail: pr@biostemtech.com

X: @BSEM_Tech

Facebook: BioStemTechnologies

Phone: 954-380-8342

Investor Relations:

Philip Trip Taylor, Gilmartin

ir@biostemtech.com