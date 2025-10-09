BioSpring Enters Strategic Partnership with Luxna Biotech to Offer Manufacture of Oligonucleotides with Luxna´s advanced XNA Amidites

Key Highlights:
- BioSpring and Luxna enter a non-exclusive, worldwide, license agreement enabling BioSpring to offer
next-generation oligonucleotides based on Luxna’s XNA
- Luxna’s XNA technology provides enhanced characteristics to oligonucleotides, like improved binding affinity, increased stability, and reduced toxicity
Frankfurt am Main, Germany – October 9, 2025. BioSpring, a leading supplier of
high-quality therapeutic oligonucleotides, today announced a new collaboration
with Luxna Biotech
Co., Ltd., a leading antisense oligonucleotides (ASO) company, enabling the
manufacture of oligonucleotides incorporating Luxna’s proprietary Xeno Nucleic
Acid (XNA) amidites, including AmNA™, scpBNA™, and 5′-CP™. Through this collaboration, BioSpring
can now manufacture custom oligonucleotides for biotech and pharma companies
using these novel amidites. These advanced chemistries were originally
developed through pioneering work at Osaka University, and BioSpring is pleased
to make them available as part of its service offering for R&D and
development purposes. XNAs combine a broad set of advantages, such as stronger
target binding, improved metabolic stability, and reduced toxicity in liver and
brain, which are key attributes that can accelerate innovation in
oligonucleotide research and design. “This collaboration underscores
BioSpring’s role as a trusted partner for innovation,” said Dr. Hüseyin Aygün,
CSO of BioSpring. “By making Luxna’s novel amidite technology available through
BioSpring, we enable biotech and pharma companies to explore promising new
options without barriers, an important step in advancing oligonucleotide
development.” “We are delighted to
expand the reach of our XNA technology through a high-quality and reliable
partner like BioSpring,” commented Hideaki Sato, President & CEO of Luxna
Biotech. “This collaboration allows more pharmaceutical and biotech companies
to benefit from our advanced chemistries as part of BioSpring’s trusted
oligonucleotide manufacturing services, supporting innovation and the progress
of oligonucleotide therapeutics. “Our XNAs chemistry is now being applied to
the clinical development, and by expanding opportunity, we will contribute to
the realization of better nucleic acid therapeutics.” About BioSpring FDA-inspected since 2016,
underscoring its long-standing commitment to quality. BioSpring is currently
expanding its production capacities with a new large-scale facility in
Offenbach am Main, designed to meet growing global demand for advanced nucleic
acid therapeutics. About Luxna Biotech For more information: Luxnabiotech.co.jp Follow us on
social media: LinkedIn Contact Luxna Biotech Co., Ltd. E-mail: info@luxnabiotech.co.jp Website: https://luxnabiotech.co.jp/
For project inquiries regarding oligonucleotides to be manufactured with Luxna’s XNA amidites, please reach out to oligo@biospring.de or visit www.biospring.net.
BioSpring is a globally leading contract manufacturer of oligonucleotides, with a strong focus on therapeutic oligonucleotides. Founded in 1997, the company partners with biotech and pharmaceutical companies worldwide throughout the entire drug development lifecycle, from early research to commercial manufacturing. The company has been GMP-inspected since 2007 and
Luxna is a biotech founded in 2017 to develop safer and more effective oligonucleotide therapies (OTs) for practical use with the drug discovery platform, called LuxiAP™, based on modified nucleic acids originated in Professor Obika’s laboratory at Osaka University Graduate School of Pharmaceutical Sciences. Our purpose is to bring OTs for patients with difficult-to-treat diseases. We actively collaborate with several pharmaceutical companies in developing new and effective OTs as well as advancing our own.
