BioSpring Enters Strategic Partnership with Luxna Biotech to Offer Manufacture of Oligonucleotides with Luxna´s advanced XNA Amidites

Key Highlights:

Frankfurt am Main, Germany – October 9, 2025. BioSpring, a leading supplier of high-quality therapeutic oligonucleotides, today announced a new collaboration with Luxna Biotech Co., Ltd., a leading antisense oligonucleotides (ASO) company, enabling the manufacture of oligonucleotides incorporating Luxna’s proprietary Xeno Nucleic Acid (XNA) amidites, including AmNA™, scpBNA™, and 5′-CP™.