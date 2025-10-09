SUBSCRIBE
BioSpring Enters Strategic Partnership with Luxna Biotech to Offer Manufacture of Oligonucleotides with Luxna´s advanced XNA Amidites

October 9, 2025 
Key Highlights:

  • BioSpring and Luxna enter a non-exclusive, worldwide, license agreement enabling BioSpring to offer next-generation oligonucleotides based on Luxna’s XNA amidites
  • Luxna’s XNA technology provides enhanced characteristics to oligonucleotides, like improved binding affinity, increased stability, and reduced toxicity

Frankfurt am Main, Germany – October 9, 2025. BioSpring, a leading supplier of high-quality therapeutic oligonucleotides, today announced a new collaboration with Luxna Biotech Co., Ltd., a leading antisense oligonucleotides (ASO) company, enabling the manufacture of oligonucleotides incorporating Luxna’s proprietary Xeno Nucleic Acid (XNA) amidites, including AmNA™, scpBNA™, and 5-CP™.

Through this collaboration, BioSpring can now manufacture custom oligonucleotides for biotech and pharma companies using these novel amidites. These advanced chemistries were originally developed through pioneering work at Osaka University, and BioSpring is pleased to make them available as part of its service offering for R&D and development purposes. XNAs combine a broad set of advantages, such as stronger target binding, improved metabolic stability, and reduced toxicity in liver and brain, which are key attributes that can accelerate innovation in oligonucleotide research and design.　

“This collaboration underscores BioSpring’s role as a trusted partner for innovation,” said Dr. Hüseyin Aygün, CSO of BioSpring. “By making Luxna’s novel amidite technology available through BioSpring, we enable biotech and pharma companies to explore promising new options without barriers, an important step in advancing oligonucleotide development.”

“We are delighted to expand the reach of our XNA technology through a high-quality and reliable partner like BioSpring,” commented Hideaki Sato, President & CEO of Luxna Biotech. “This collaboration allows more pharmaceutical and biotech companies to benefit from our advanced chemistries as part of BioSpring’s trusted oligonucleotide manufacturing services, supporting innovation and the progress of oligonucleotide therapeutics. “Our XNAs chemistry is now being applied to the clinical development, and by expanding opportunity, we will contribute to the realization of better nucleic acid therapeutics.”

For project inquiries regarding oligonucleotides to be manufactured with Luxna’s XNA amidites, please reach out to oligo@biospring.de  or visit www.biospring.net.

About BioSpring
BioSpring is a globally leading contract manufacturer of oligonucleotides, with a strong focus on therapeutic oligonucleotides. Founded in 1997, the company partners with biotech and pharmaceutical companies worldwide throughout the entire drug development lifecycle, from early research to commercial manufacturing. The company has been GMP-inspected since 2007 and

FDA-inspected since 2016, underscoring its long-standing commitment to quality. BioSpring is currently expanding its production capacities with a new large-scale facility in Offenbach am Main, designed to meet growing global demand for advanced nucleic acid therapeutics.

About Luxna Biotech
Luxna is a biotech founded in 2017 to develop safer and more effective oligonucleotide therapies (OTs) for practical use with the drug discovery platform, called LuxiAP™, based on modified nucleic acids originated in Professor Obika’s laboratory at Osaka University Graduate School of Pharmaceutical Sciences. Our purpose is to bring OTs for patients with difficult-to-treat diseases. We actively collaborate with several pharmaceutical companies in developing new and effective OTs as well as advancing our own.

For more information: Luxnabiotech.co.jp

Follow us on social media: LinkedIn

Contact

Luxna Biotech Co., Ltd.

E-mail: info@luxnabiotech.co.jp

Website: https://luxnabiotech.co.jp/

Europe
