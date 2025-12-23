Biosplice Therapeutics Announces First Patient Dosed in Investigator‑Initiated Phase 1 Clinical Trial of Cirtuvivint and Olaparib in BRCA/HRD Platinum‑Resistant Ovarian Cancer

Study at the University of Colorado Anschutz Cancer Center builds on preclinical data showing that cirtuvivint plus PARP inhibition overcame resistance in preclinical models of high‑grade serous ovarian cancer

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biosplice Therapeutics, Inc. (“Biosplice”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing small-molecule inhibition of CDC-like kinases (CLK) and dual-specificity tyrosine phosphorylation-regulated (DYRK) kinases, today announced that the first patient has been dosed in a Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating cirtuvivint in combination with olaparib in women with BRCA-mutated and/or homologous recombination-deficient (HRD) platinum-resistant ovarian cancer.

The investigator-initiated trial, “Cirtuvivint and Olaparib for the Treatment of Patients with BRCA/HRD Platinum Resistant Ovarian Cancer” (NCI-2024-09126; NCT06856499), is sponsored by UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital and led by principal investigator Bradley R. Corr, MD, associate professor and director of clinical research in gynecologic oncology at the University of Colorado Anschutz.

This open-label Phase 1 study uses a dose-escalation design followed by a dose-expansion cohort. Its primary objectives are to assess the safety and tolerability of the cirtuvivint–olaparib combination and to determine a recommended Phase 2 dose and regimen in women with BRCA/HRD platinum-resistant ovarian cancer who have previously received a PARP inhibitor.

“Dosing the first patient in this trial marks an important next step for cirtuvivint’s development and for patients living with therapy-resistant ovarian cancer,” said Yusuf Yazici, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Biosplice. “Preclinical work from Dr. Corr, Dr. Bitler and colleagues at CU Anschutz suggests that cirtuvivint can disrupt key resistance pathways and work synergistically with PARP inhibition. We’re pleased to support this fully oral, targeted combination as it enters the clinic for women who urgently need additional options.”

The trial is the clinical culmination of a preclinical research program conducted at CU Anschutz, recently published in Cancer Research Communications. In that work, Corr, Bitler and collaborators showed that SM08502 (cirtuvivint), a pan-CLK/DYRK inhibitor, indirectly suppresses WNT/TCF signaling—a pathway that tumor cells can switch on as a “backup survival system” to escape the effects of PARP inhibitors.

In multiple BRCA-mutated and HRD high-grade serous ovarian cancer models that were resistant to PARP inhibitors, cirtuvivint:

Inhibited WNT/TCF transcriptional activity and reduced nuclear β-catenin

Induced DNA damage and reduced tumor cell viability

Synergized with olaparib to slow tumor progression and extend survival in both immune-intact and immune-compromised in vivo models

Favorably remodeled features of the tumor immune microenvironment, including reductions in immune-suppressive PD-1/PD-L1–expressing cells

Taken together, these preclinical studies provide strong rationale to test the cirtuvivint–olaparib combination clinically as a strategy to overcome or delay PARP inhibitor resistance in ovarian cancer.

“Many of our patients initially benefit from PARP inhibitors but then face the devastating reality of resistance,” said Dr. Corr. “Our laboratory work pointed us toward WNT signaling as a critical escape route for these tumors. By pairing cirtuvivint with olaparib, this trial aims to shut down both DNA repair and that backup survival pathway, with the hope of restoring sensitivity in women whose cancers have stopped responding.”

Cirtuvivint is a selective pan-CLK, pan-DYRK inhibitor that modulates alternative RNA splicing, including transcripts involved in oncogenic pathways. Preclinical studies have shown that CLK/DYRK inhibition alters splice patterns in malignant cells, suppresses oncogenic variants, and enhances apoptosis.

In addition to the trial in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, cirtuvivint is being evaluated in several other clinical trials sponsored and funded by collaborating partners:

An ongoing Phase 2 trial in advanced soft tissue sarcomas ( EUCT 2024-511987-10-00 NCT07032285

An ongoing Phase 1 trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) ( NCT06484062

An upcoming combination trial with irinotecan in relapsed small-cell lung cancer ( NCT07155200





About Cirtuvivint

Cirtuvivint is a small molecule inhibitor of CLK and DYRK kinases, which are increasingly recognized as key drivers of various cancers. By targeting these kinases, cirtuvivint modulates alternative pre-mRNA splicing, which reduces the expression of genes vital for tumor growth, survival, and drug resistance. The compound has shown broad anti-tumor activity across a range of solid and liquid tumors in extensive preclinical studies.

Cirtuvivint has also been investigated for the treatment of advanced solid tumors in two clinical trials. The first, SM08502-ONC-01 (NCT03355066), was a first-in-human dose escalation study designed to evaluate safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics in patients with advanced solid tumors. The second, SM08502-ONC-03 (NCT05084859), was a Phase 1b trial assessing the efficacy of cirtuvivint in combination with standard treatments for patients with advanced castration-resistant prostate cancer, advanced non-small cell lung cancer, and advanced colorectal cancer.

About Biosplice

Biosplice stands at the forefront of research concentrating on the study and regulation of Cdc2-like kinases (CLKs) and dual-specificity tyrosine-regulated kinases (DYRKs). These kinases play pivotal roles in cell cycle regulation, splicing, and neurodevelopment, marking them as critical targets for therapeutic intervention in a range of diseases, including osteoarthritis, cancer, neurological disorders, and diabetes. With a robust chemical platform for kinase inhibition and a deep understanding of kinase signaling pathways, Biosplice leverages cutting-edge technologies to discover and develop highly selective kinase inhibitors. Biosplice’s drugs in clinical development include lorecivivint for knee osteoarthritis (completed Phase 3) and cirtuvivint for numerous cancers, with a broad preclinical pipeline that encompasses Alzheimer’s disease, diabetes, and other degenerative conditions.

