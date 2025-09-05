Biorad Medisys announces its entry into the US market with the launch of its new subsidiary Medtimo Inc.

Medtimo Inc. will help Biorad Medisys expand its market reach, and deliver healthcare solutions in US’ market

PUNE, India, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biorad Medisys, an Indian medical device manufacturer with a global footprint, has announced its entry into the US market with the launch of its subsidiary Medtimo Inc. The move comes post Biorad Medisys’ completion of acquisition of business assets from ReShape Lifesciences, a weight loss and metabolic health solutions, and its official rebranding to Medtimo Inc.

The investment is in line with Biorad Medisys’ intention of seeking growth in regulated markets by expanding its portfolio, enhancing its global reach and curating a sharpened product strategy. The new subsidiary will continue to deliver life-changing technologies to patients across the US and abroad.

Medtimo will prioritize its portfolio around two core products: Lap-Band®, a minimally invasive solution for long-term weight loss, and Stimel-03, a cutting-edge neurological rehabilitation therapy for stroke patients. This dual approach positions Medtimo to meet rising demand in both obesity treatment and stroke recovery. Biorad already has a tie-up for manufacturing US FDA approved Obalon® balloon in US and other markets and those efforts have been accelerated now.

“We are delighted to welcome Medtimo into the Biorad Medisys family,” said Jitendra Hegde, Managing Director, Biorad Medisys. “This expansion reflects our long-term commitment to the U.S. market and our confidence in Medtimo’s leadership team and our shared foundational ethos. Together, we are well positioned to accelerate innovation, broaden patient access to advanced therapies, and strengthen our presence in multiple critical areas of healthcare including obesity, type 2 diabetes and neurological rehabilitation.”

As part of Biorad Medisys, Medtimo Inc will leverage operational scale and international expertise to help drive product development and commercialization.

“This is a defining moment for our company, and I am grateful for Biorad Medisys’s commitment to our partnership,” said Paul F. Hickey, Chief Executive Officer of Medtimo Inc. “With the strength and strategic support of Biorad Medisys behind us, Medtimo is poised to accelerate growth, bring innovative solutions to more patients, and unlock our full potential in the U.S. and global markets. The rebrand also marks the beginning of an ambitious new chapter for our company.”

About Biorad Medisys:

Biorad Medisys is an Indian medical technology company that develops, manufactures, and markets a wide range of specialized medical devices and equipment. Headquartered in Pune, the company has established a strong presence both domestically and globally, with operations spanning over 50 countries and a workforce of over 1,700 professionals. The company has two manufacturing facilities in Pune and Bengaluru. Dedicated to global needs and IP-driven innovation, the firm has filed multiple patent applications. It has also built a distribution network to maximize its global reach. Biorad Medisys has attracted investments from private equity firm True North and Kotak Alternate Asset Managers Limited.

About Medtimo:

Medtimo Inc. is a newly formed subsidiary of Biorad Medisys Private Limited, offering an integrated portfolio of proven products and services that manage and treat obesity and metabolic disease. The FDA-approved Lap-Band® System provides minimally invasive, long-term treatment of obesity and is an alternative to more invasive surgical stapling procedures such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy The investigational vagal neuromodulation system utilizes a proprietary vagus nerve block and stimulation technology platform for the treatment of type 2 diabetes and metabolic disorders. The Obalon® balloon technology is a non-surgical, swallowable, gas-filled intra-gastric balloon that is designed to provide long-lasting weight loss.

