December 16, 2024



Announcement no. 23



BioPorto commences process to appoint new Chair of the Board of Directors

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, December 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – The Board of Directors of BioPorto A/S (BioPorto or Company) (CPH:BIOPOR) today announces that it has commenced a search and nomination process for a new Chair of the Board of Directors.

The current Chair of the Board, John McDonough, has decided he will resign no later than at the upcoming annual general meeting. John McDonough will continue in his role and support the process until a new candidate for the Chair has been nominated.

John McDonough has been a valued leader and instrumental in guiding the company through key developments. The Board extends its sincere gratitude for John’s exceptional leadership and contributions.

The search and nomination process for the new Chair will amongst other focus on further strengthening the Company’s engagement with investors and other stakeholders in the local market. The Board is confident in identifying a successor who will not only continue the company’s growth trajectory but also foster deeper connections with Danish stakeholders.

John McDonough commented: “It has been a pleasure to serve BioPorto and its shareholders alongside such dedicated individuals, and I am proud of what we have accomplished together. I have strong belief in the future of this organization. I look forward to watching it continue to thrive.”

For inquiries, please contact

Niels Høy Nielsen, CFO, +45 4529 0000, investor@bioporto.com

About Acute Kidney Injury

Acute kidney injury is a sudden episode of kidney failure or kidney damage that happens within a few hours or a few days. AKI causes a build-up of waste products in blood and makes it difficult for kidneys to maintain the proper balance of bodily fluids. AKI can also affect other organs such as the brain, heart, and lungs and is common in patients who are in hospital intensive care units. For more information about AKI please visit: https://bioporto.com/aki/.

About BioPorto

BioPorto is an in vitro diagnostics company focused on saving lives and improving the quality of life with actionable biomarkers – tools designed to help clinicians make changes in patient management. The Company uses its expertise in antibodies and assay development, as well as its platform for assay development, to create a pipeline of novel and compelling products that focus on conditions where there is significant unmet medical need, and where the Company’s tests can help improve clinical and economic outcomes for patients, providers, and the healthcare ecosystem.

The Company’s flagship products are based on the NGAL biomarker and designed to aid in the risk assessment and diagnosis of Acute Kidney Injury, a common clinical syndrome that can have severe consequences, including significant morbidity and mortality, if not identified and treated early. With the aid of NGAL levels, physicians can identify patients potentially at risk of AKI more rapidly than is possible with current standard of care measurements, enabling earlier intervention and more tailored patient management strategies. The Company markets NGAL tests under applicable registrations including CE mark in several countries worldwide.

BioPorto has facilities in Copenhagen, Denmark and Boston, MA, USA. The shares of BioPorto A/S are listed on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange. For more information visit www.bioporto.com.

